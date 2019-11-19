The Left certainly has found new respect for the U.S. military as it was learned that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman would be testifying before the House Intelligence Committee during the impeachment hearings. It was made clear that Vindman, who actually was on that Ukraine call, was beyond reproach.

Even as Rep. Jim Jordan began to ask questions about Vindman’s judgment as brought up by his former boss, Vindman was ready, reading Fiona Hill’s glowing performance evaluation into the record. In her opinion, Vindman is a “top 1 percent military officer,” so who’s to question those credentials?

However, there was one moment that seemed to strike a chord with veterans, and that was when Rep. Devin Nunes referred to Vindman as “Mr. Vindman.” “It’s Lt. Col. Vindman, please,” he was corrected. That reminded a lot of people of Sen. Barbara Boxer’s “Don’t call me ma’am” moment, and veteran and Richochet editor-in-chief Jon Gabriel imagined it reminded a lot of enlisted people of officers they don’t really care for.

