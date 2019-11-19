The Left certainly has found new respect for the U.S. military as it was learned that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman would be testifying before the House Intelligence Committee during the impeachment hearings. It was made clear that Vindman, who actually was on that Ukraine call, was beyond reproach.

Even as Rep. Jim Jordan began to ask questions about Vindman’s judgment as brought up by his former boss, Vindman was ready, reading Fiona Hill’s glowing performance evaluation into the record. In her opinion, Vindman is a “top 1 percent military officer,” so who’s to question those credentials?

However, there was one moment that seemed to strike a chord with veterans, and that was when Rep. Devin Nunes referred to Vindman as “Mr. Vindman.” “It’s Lt. Col. Vindman, please,” he was corrected. That reminded a lot of people of Sen. Barbara Boxer’s “Don’t call me ma’am” moment, and veteran and Richochet editor-in-chief Jon Gabriel imagined it reminded a lot of enlisted people of officers they don’t really care for.

Rep. Devin Nunes refers to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman as "Mr. Vindman." "Ranking member, it's lieutenant colonel Vindman, please," Vindman responds. https://t.co/SfAn7B5WcJ #ImpeachmentHearings pic.twitter.com/3i5D3OlMNP — ABC News (@ABC) November 19, 2019

All enlisted people just rolled their eyes. We’ve all had to report to this guy. https://t.co/Z09kqaeXUJ — jon gabriel (@exjon) November 19, 2019

Even officers rolled their eyes at this guy. — Commander Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 19, 2019

A good many officers as well, trust me. This is Frank Burns level. — Gray Connolly (@GrayConnolly) November 19, 2019

Had a Lt. on our sub like this. His senior officers would regularly humiliate him in front of enlisted to take him down a notch. No one likes these guys. — jon gabriel (@exjon) November 19, 2019

All veterans in my mentions: "Agreed!" 25% non-vets in my mentions: "How DARE you disrespect military protocol!" — jon gabriel (@exjon) November 19, 2019

Just found out he's ROTC. Of course he's ROTC. — jon gabriel (@exjon) November 19, 2019

I was an officer and I rolled my eyes. One’s rank isn’t an honorific. It’s a job. Scolding civilians for not referring to you by your rank is the opposite of what that job entails. — Tom Quinn (@doublespeak152) November 19, 2019

Also scolding a congress member is pretty bad form since they are elected officials and the military is subordinate to the elected government, we'll specifically the president. I've spent a good amount of time on the hill and I've never seen a officer do this — robi sen (@robi_sen) November 19, 2019

Officers expecting civilians to address them by their titles are wrong. Notice that when Rep. Maloney called him Mr. Vindman that he was silent. — Apocalit (Pronouns: Dude, Duder, El Duderino) (@listolyman) November 19, 2019

In the Constitutional order, members of congress outrank members of the military. Regardless, it's perfectly acceptable for Nunes to refer to Vindman as "Mr. Vindman," just as it was for the general several years ago to refer to Barbara Boxer as "Ma'am." https://t.co/n7bIYokeEk — Max Ledoux (@maximledoux) November 19, 2019

So apparently men can be Karens, too. Anyone who insists of being called by rank in front of and by civilians is an absolute tool. https://t.co/mN1y8MOjii — A Bear (@Bearocalypse) November 19, 2019

I was a back up for a witness in a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing in 1991. Sat behind him during the hearing. Requiring someone use your rank when they address you, even if its a Senator or Representative, or any civilian for that matter is wrong. This guy is a tool. https://t.co/ddvZoaokC1 — flyboy7798 (@flyboy7798) November 19, 2019

Big supporter and proponent of our military and those who serve. That said, rank checking a civilian is just douchey. https://t.co/hLKMuJ8Ii3 — my friends call me V (@WanTaiSheng) November 19, 2019

Nunes should have referred to him as Lt. Col., but this is extremely weird from Vindman. It screams entitlement. https://t.co/pdT1lMAILS — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 19, 2019

This moment is a pretty big insight into this guy Jim Jordan had repeatedly referred to him as "Lt. Col. Vindman" and the one time that accidentally he referred to him as "Mr. Vindman" it pisses him off Good grief https://t.co/W8Nyb97Ue9 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) November 19, 2019

I once was threatened with being written up for having “insubordinate eyebrows” by pretty much this guy. — Polybius Champion🐂💨 (@PolybiusChamp) November 19, 2019

Let's say I was still on active duty. If I would have saluted him outside and said "good morning, sir" and he acknowledges, no big deal. We would carry on with our lives. If he would start yelling at me for not calling him the actual title, he's a dick. No questions asked. https://t.co/6YZAHHWBa2 — Javier Vasquez (@JavierVasquez85) November 19, 2019

Multiple combat veterans have told me they are livid at this attitude from Vindman, at his use of the uniform as a prop for the cameras, and at his obvious scheming against and insubordination towards his chain of command. https://t.co/ZLdXWpdM4h — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 19, 2019

Seeing a lot of dunking on Nunes, so serious question to vets who have SERVED only. What is your reaction to the "It's lieutenant colonel" thing. https://t.co/yhrOq0mL3t — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 19, 2019

I personally thought it was ridiculous. Since when do we ask civilians to refer to military personnel by their rank? — Heather (@Shouse34) November 19, 2019

The person who always pulled rank when it was unnecessary was always the person who refused to admit wrongdoing. It was a sign of zero self-confidence but a massive ego. Saw it A LOT in young LTs who didn’t want to listen to the experienced NCO. A sign of bad leadership training. — Mark Footerman (@MarkFooterman) November 19, 2019

There is a time and place to correct that. That wasn't it. I'm very sure if he was speaking to a general officer he would correct them. Respect is a 2 way street. You don't have a spat with a congressman. Its a bad look for the Army. — REDLEG_WIZARD (@Korl_Marcus) November 19, 2019

It’s stupid. That’s for someone else to point out. — Joseph Wade Miller ✝️ (@J_Wade_Miller) November 19, 2019

If he hadn't thoroughly politicized himself I would have agreed on his insistence on being addressed by his rank but he's soiled the uniform with his partisan political activities. — OldButInformed (@SkuceDon) November 19, 2019

It is completely appropriate and with all etiquette to address him as Mr. Vindman. If the LTC was not aware of that, I wish someone would have corrected him. Where did he get his commission? — Make Austin Great Again (@AustinMake) November 19, 2019

I didn't love this. It reminded me of then Senator Barbara Boxer's "don't call me ma'am" moment. However, given the press attacks on him, and that he is a decorated veteran who did earn that title, I'm choosing my battles and letting it go. https://t.co/gyayDeSm1N — Teri Peters (@hipEchik) November 19, 2019

The officer you’re hoping for is either the one who’s vaguely embarrassed he has to make you call him sir or the one who likes being called “Sir” but basically allows anything the rules can be stretched to say is alright. — Robert S. Devaney (Reanimated) (@ZombieDevaney) November 19, 2019

I knew an admiral that made me call him by his first name. THAT'S the leader you love to follow. — jon gabriel (@exjon) November 19, 2019

