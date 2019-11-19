The House Oversight Committee Republicans make a good point here. As Twitchy reported last week, the House Oversight Committee held a hearing on abortion access and “reproductive health care,” and testifying was Conservative Millennial Allie Beth Stuckey, who said, “I am here as a woman, who believes that female empowerment, equality, and freedom are not defined by her ability to terminate the life of her child.”

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz wanted to know how Stuckey could testify on abortion without a background in science or medicine — to which she had a fantastic reply:

So if Wasserman Schultz is so concerned that those testifying have a background in science, why is super-woke movie star Mark Ruffalo in front of the committee testifying on PFAS chemicals?

Trending

It might make sense if the Incredible Hulk had gotten his powers from toxic chemicals, but it was gamma radiation, so we don’t see how he has room to talk here.

We don’t necessarily doubt that Ruffalo has done his research — but if so, why was it so easy to dismiss Stuckey when she went into the details of a standard abortion procedure? She’s certainly done her research.

Related:

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Allie Beth Stuckeydebbie wasserman schultzHouse Oversight CommitteeMark RuffaloPFAS chemicalsscience