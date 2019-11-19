The House Oversight Committee Republicans make a good point here. As Twitchy reported last week, the House Oversight Committee held a hearing on abortion access and “reproductive health care,” and testifying was Conservative Millennial Allie Beth Stuckey, who said, “I am here as a woman, who believes that female empowerment, equality, and freedom are not defined by her ability to terminate the life of her child.”

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz wanted to know how Stuckey could testify on abortion without a background in science or medicine — to which she had a fantastic reply:

DWS raises question about @conservmillen testifying at abortion hearing without a science/medical background. Stuckey: "It says something when I, the one without the scientific or medical background, am the only one to give specifics on what an abortion procedure actually is." pic.twitter.com/h72XPInkKE — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) November 14, 2019

So if Wasserman Schultz is so concerned that those testifying have a background in science, why is super-woke movie star Mark Ruffalo in front of the committee testifying on PFAS chemicals?

Last week, @OversightDems attacked @conservmillen for not having "scientific expertise" when testifying about abortion. Today, Democrats invited @MarkRuffalo to testify about PFAS chemicals. Do movie stars have "scientific expertise" regarding toxic chemicals? Double standard? pic.twitter.com/ppo95KSAi4 — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) November 19, 2019

Last week Oversight Democrats attacked pro-life witness @conservmillen for not having subject matter expertise. Today they are bringing in Hollywood activist @MarkRuffalo to testify on PFAS. This is a serious issue, but this is not a serious hearing. — Congressman Kelly Armstrong (@RepArmstrongND) November 19, 2019

And yet, as I said in my response to DWS, I was the only one who was willing to state the specifics of what an abortion is. https://t.co/hfxLRQfBQJ — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) November 19, 2019

It might make sense if the Incredible Hulk had gotten his powers from toxic chemicals, but it was gamma radiation, so we don’t see how he has room to talk here.

We don’t necessarily doubt that Ruffalo has done his research — but if so, why was it so easy to dismiss Stuckey when she went into the details of a standard abortion procedure? She’s certainly done her research.

