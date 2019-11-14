At a House Oversight Committee hearing on abortion access and “reproductive health care,” Conservative Millennial Alley Beth Stuckey brought some harsh reality with her for Dems on the committee, starting with her opening statement:

.@conservmillen just gave one of the best pro-life speeches I've ever heard before Congress. Listen to every word.pic.twitter.com/phXWG1rqc7 — Jason Howerton (@jason_howerton) November 14, 2019

"I am here as a woman, who believes that female empowerment, equality and freedom are not defined by her ability to terminate the life of her child." 📺 Watch @conservmillen's powerful opening statement from today's full committee hearing. pic.twitter.com/ve8YXMUkHx — Oversight Committee Republicans (@GOPoversight) November 14, 2019

Debbie Wasserman Schultz later couldn’t reclaim her time fast enough as she could sense a reality check about to land hard:

DWS raises question about @conservmillen testifying at abortion hearing without a science/medical background. Stuckey: "It says something when I, the one without the scientific or medical background, am the only one to give specifics on what an abortion procedure actually is." pic.twitter.com/h72XPInkKE — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) November 14, 2019

For some reason, many abortion cheerleaders don’t like hearing what that which they support actually entails:

Look how triggered the feminists sitting behind @conservmillen are as she uses real facts to shred their arguments on abortion. pic.twitter.com/jl3JYgdtLk — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 14, 2019

Watch this triggered feminist's reaction as @conservmillen correctly describes the disgusting process of having an abortion: pic.twitter.com/XGLeEuJriO — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 14, 2019

Planned Parenthood collectively cringed — not out of horror but rather because what they stand for is being exposed yet again:

Worth noting: Everyone in the room, including the Planned Parenthood Officer, refused to explain how an abortion is conducted. Allie Stuckey was the only one willing to talk about it. Talking about the reality of abortions is bad PR for the abortion industry's profits. — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 14, 2019

Democrats at the hearing will spend the rest of the night trying un-

hear this:

Planned Parenthood Official: "Abortion is moral."@conservmillen: "In what other situation, besides when a child is defenseless in the womb, do we call killing someone healthcare? Do we call killing someone moral?" 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Z0GLelBcXr — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 14, 2019

Another Dem didn’t want to hear it:

Democrat Lacy Clay cuts off @conservmillen during her answer at House abortion hearing, eventually lets her finish her answer after R protests: "I don't quite understand the illogic of saying that killing a child inside the womb for any reason whatsoever is moral." pic.twitter.com/omgxI89mWz — Nate Madden (@NateOnTheHill) November 14, 2019

And of course a Democrat took the predictable “yeah but Republicans don’t care about people after they’re born” approach to deflecting:

Dem Rep. Robin Kelly accuses the GOP of not having compassion for people after they're born. She repeatedly interrupts @conservmillen when she tries to respond to the ridiculous claim, erupts, and then moves on like nothing ever happened. What a joke. pic.twitter.com/y4ZnEQK9aK — Caleb Hull 🎅🏻🎁 (@CalebJHull) November 14, 2019

They really don’t like being exposed to reality.

DWS is not interested in facts unless they are convenient or from a State licensee…so that is how little she regards the majority of her constituents and the public at large. https://t.co/o9v1xeYgaY — ChuckM603 (@charleswmartin) November 14, 2019

Someone has to be willing to tell the truth. Good for Allie — Texan Fan (@TexanFan16) November 14, 2019

.@conservmillen knocked it out of the park today in @GOPoversight. Thank you for testifying and bringing truth to the humanity and viability of a baby. We cannot ignore the scientific reality that a baby is a person – they deserve the right to life.#IStand4Life #ProLife pic.twitter.com/V9NjdYPPqH — Rep. Jody Hice (@CongressmanHice) November 14, 2019

Every now and then the truth surfaces, no matter how much the Dems don’t want to hear it.