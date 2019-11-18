Pretty much all of the Democratic candidates are for legalizing marijuana. But what about old Uncle Joe Biden? The Hill reported Sunday that Biden had told attendees at a town hall in Las Vegas Saturday that “whether the U.S. should legalize cannabis on a federal level is still up for debate as far as he is concerned.”

Owen Daugherty reported:

“The truth of the matter is, there’s not nearly been enough evidence that has been acquired as to whether or not it is a gateway drug,” Biden said, according to Business Insider. “It’s a debate, and I want a lot more before I legalize it nationally. I want to make sure we know a lot more about the science behind it.”

Biden, as he has throughout his time on the campaign trail, said he supports medical marijuana and insisted possession of the substance “should not be a crime.”

But he also said Saturday that he thinks the decision to legalize marijuana should be left up to individual states.

Guess that debate took place Sunday, because on Monday, the Biden campaign posted a nice graphic of where he stands on marijuana legalization:

So … legalize it first and then study the health impacts and the science behind it? While we’re busy banning vaping over a handful of cases?

Even boomer Robert B. Reich had to set Biden straight:

Actually, isn’t Biden too old to be a boomer?

Trending

Fair point.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: debategateway drugJoe BidenlegalizationmarijuanaresearchThe Hill