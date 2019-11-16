You can tell that Rep. Elise Stefanik hit a nerve during the impeachment hearings Friday, as George Conway and a bunch of follows are posting their donations to her opponent’s campaign and celebrating already that she won’t be reelected. Don’t be too sure though; they tried to shut her down Friday, but she persisted.

You know they’re desperate when they’re passing around a Photoshop of Stefanik giving the finger as former ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch was receiving a standing ovation from the Democrats.

Brian J. O’Malley deleted his “childish loser” post while we were writing this post, but here’s a screenshot:

Stefanik posed for this picture as Ambassador Yovanovich was getting a loud standing ovation after giving testimony yesterday. NY21 deserves better than this childish loser. https://t.co/V13LYg2DMc pic.twitter.com/necHqvJUjH — Brian J. O'Malley (@BrianJOMalley) November 16, 2019

No, she didn’t “pose” for that photo and a quick scan of the video from which the still was captured proves it’s faked.

There is a really good chance this is photoshop. — Coral Gundlach (@coralgundlachRE) November 16, 2019

I'll check other angles, but as someone who uses Photoshop daily, I doubt it. — Brian J. O'Malley (@BrianJOMalley) November 16, 2019

Graphic design is his passion https://t.co/kptJj4RIXm — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) November 16, 2019

Then explain why Stefanik’s finger has nail polish in that photo when she wasn’t wearing any yesterday @BrianJOMalley pic.twitter.com/sShkRubLf4 — Crash (@Boognish12) November 16, 2019

This looks photoshopped to me. The light is not falling on her the way it would have done in the room, and you can see some pixel irregularities in her outline. Would not spread this if I were you, as you could be spreading misinformation. Cc @gtconway3d — Julia Macfarlane (@juliamacfarlane) November 16, 2019

That you can’t tell that this is fake speaks ill of you. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) November 16, 2019

Isn’t Twitter supposed to be doing something about fake news, or was that just Facebook? Can we get a fact-check on this ASAP?

Here is original image of Stefanik that was doctored.

I’m deleting the doctored one now that the verification request was answered.

Her facial expression is real, the finger you will see in fake is not.

Memes can be fun, but they can also be weaponized.

Only clean fights, folks. https://t.co/IcWV6kYCs0 — Lincoln's Bible (@LincolnsBible) November 16, 2019

So they’re going after Stefanik because of her pout and because she gave Yovanovitch the finger (which she didn’t do). They’ve got as much on her as they do President Trump.

* * *

Update:

It looks like George Conway too just couldn’t retweet that fake image fast enough:

George Conway @gtconway3d deleted these tweets in which he shared a fake photo of @EliseStefanik giving the middle finger at the hearing yesterday. But the internet lasts forever. pic.twitter.com/yGfIxD7orf — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 16, 2019

