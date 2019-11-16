GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik really struck some nerves at yesterday’s impeachment inquiry hearing in the House Intelligence Committee. But many on the Left side of the aisle are encouraged anew, because George Conway announced a donation:

Oh, and George Conway also referred to Rep. Stefanik as “trash,” though we’re guessing any media reporting on this will conveniently overlook this particular tweet:

Conway has a few other anti-Stefanik tweets, and the blue check Resistance is charged up about them:


Strange that nobody seems to be complaining about a man calling a female member of Congress “trash”:

And what does it say about liberal “feminists” who will applaud Conway?

One turn deserves another:

