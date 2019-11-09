It was kind of big news when Russian puppet Donald Trump broke with the Obama administration and announced in Dec. 2017 the United States would sell lethal arms to the Ukrainian government, which is engaged in conflict with pro-Russian separatists. The Hill reported at the time that “the move from the White House is a departure from the Obama administration, which frequently condemned Russian aggression in the Ukraine but refused to approve the sale of arms to the country’s Western-aligned government.”

So The Washington Examiner’s Byron York found it odd while going through interview transcripts that witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, “top Ukraine guy at NSC,” testified that the Obama administration had transferred “a fairly significant number” of Javelin anti-tank missile systems to Ukraine … at the prompting of Chairman Adam Schiff.

Top Ukraine guy at NSC apparently thought Obama administration had provided Javelins to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/Gd1830At3K — Byron York (@ByronYork) November 9, 2019

Obama never provided lethal military aid to Ukraine — Brian Cartwright (@blcartwright) November 9, 2019

He did draw a red line or two, though.

Vindman expressing humility: “I’m the director for Ukraine. I’m responsible. I’m the most knowledgeable. I’m the authority for Ukraine. I understand all of the nuances….” — Jeff Cunningham (@jeffrygc) November 9, 2019

And "The Chairman" who is leading the witness here, that would be … Schiff?

He would know better, he would know that the first Javelin were supplied to UA in 2019. And yet he prompts the witness to say that there was a "prior shipment" … pic.twitter.com/5WnsqvHDzS — Jaap Titulaer (@JaapTitulaer) November 9, 2019

According to this, the Chairman, @RepAdamSchiff didn't know the javelins weren't sent either. Why is he in charge of anything and why wasn't this pointed out before? — Submariner683 (@Submariner6831) November 9, 2019

Difficult to believe #Vindman would be THAT oblivious (it was surely top of his "priority list") or mentally impaired – not to remember.

Other explanations being so unlikely, it does look like he CHOSE to lie (with a safety-hedge @ not being sure @ timing) to "improve narrative." — Andrey Osiatynski (@AOsiatynski) November 9, 2019

This answer clarifies Vindman's 'in-depth' knowledge of what was and is going on with assistance to Ukraine… Clueless but concerned about @POTUS decisions and foreign policy direction. Don't know what he did in the Army to gain rank but it's clear partisanship was involved — abram pinchevsky (@PinchevskyAbram) November 9, 2019

Even my 7 year old daughter knows Obama never released any of the weapons authorized and appropriated by Congress. And she’s only half Ukrainian. https://t.co/HaTYND31Y6 — That Michael Caputo 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@MichaelRCaputo) November 9, 2019

He was concerned about a Trump change in US policy toward Ukraine when Trump withheld lethal aid. Except he didn't understand that Obama's policy didn't include lethal aid and Trump's did. He's apparently very confused about all things Ukraine. — Ride Fast (@RalphWCarpenter) November 9, 2019

OK, to be fair, it is possible — possible — Vindman was talking about the previous administration in Ukraine.

He's must be talking about the previous administration of Ukraine. It made a purchase 18 months ago. — Anders Lindegren (@Lindegren) November 9, 2019

That could be, although the way Schiff phrases the question, it sure sounds like he was talking about our previous administration.

