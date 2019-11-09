It was kind of big news when Russian puppet Donald Trump broke with the Obama administration and announced in Dec. 2017 the United States would sell lethal arms to the Ukrainian government, which is engaged in conflict with pro-Russian separatists. The Hill reported at the time that “the move from the White House is a departure from the Obama administration, which frequently condemned Russian aggression in the Ukraine but refused to approve the sale of arms to the country’s Western-aligned government.”

So The Washington Examiner’s Byron York found it odd while going through interview transcripts that witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, “top Ukraine guy at NSC,” testified that the Obama administration had transferred “a fairly significant number” of Javelin anti-tank missile systems to Ukraine … at the prompting of Chairman Adam Schiff.

He did draw a red line or two, though.

OK, to be fair, it is possible — possible — Vindman was talking about the previous administration in Ukraine.

That could be, although the way Schiff phrases the question, it sure sounds like he was talking about our previous administration.

