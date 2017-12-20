Nobody tell Vladimir Putin, but President Trump just broke with the Obama administration and will sell lethal arms to the Ukrainian government, which is engaged in conflict with pro-Russian separatists.
JUST IN: Trump breaks with Obama-era policy, approves lethal arms sale to Ukraine https://t.co/hMDAf3INQR pic.twitter.com/i3lDw7AEqp
— The Hill (@thehill) December 20, 2017
Looks like Obama’s famous “red line” on Ukraine just got a lot brighter, no thanks to him.
There is an insane amount of winning going on in the last three weeks https://t.co/5kCs5191wD
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 20, 2017
More winning. https://t.co/VNB3NPVsci
— Derek Pruett (@DerekInWichita) December 20, 2017
It's about time to give the Russians in the Ukraine some real push back. Good job. Mr. President. https://t.co/s7BxR4w5cW
— Marc Abramson (@abramson_marc) December 20, 2017
Wait! I thought Trump was a Russian puppet? https://t.co/glrHu3wqGU
— Nigel's Mustache (@baileylewis23) December 20, 2017
Colluuuusi–wait, what? https://t.co/ry1bwAG3WY
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) December 20, 2017
Russian stooge, you say? https://t.co/vHRb2A5gh4
— Poochini🎻 (@coopernumpy) December 20, 2017
Directly in opposition to the "he's a Russian agent!" narrative. https://t.co/gUv16JXGnm
— Vandal On The Boards (@The_Pursuit) December 20, 2017
Doesnt this undermine the Trump is Putin’s puppet angle or am I missing something? https://t.co/PMD18QlF2a
— Je Suis Post-Liberal (@post_liberal) December 20, 2017
Say goodbye to the Russian narrative https://t.co/jsttmowxMl
— Chris (@chris_sinelli) December 21, 2017
The Trump Russia narrative is dead. https://t.co/b8gCLX1WwY
— David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) December 20, 2017
Collusion narrative BUSTED 💥 https://t.co/V1CWUnFRPd
— Sandy (@RightGlockMom) December 20, 2017
Unclear on how this jibes with being a Russian agent https://t.co/E8BdiIPLqB
— Onson Sweemey (@TaboriHK) December 20, 2017
Y'know, Vlad isn't getting his money's worth for rigging the elections for Trump. https://t.co/FRhX11wdFb
— Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) December 20, 2017
Definitely colluding with Russia by giving Russia's enemy weapons that can kill people. https://t.co/9fMrFWTWj0
— Paul Corrente (@NotSoTallPaul22) December 20, 2017
Finally, proof positive of Russian collusion. Smoking gun… now it’s clear. All this time, Putin just wanted a US arms deal w Ukraine. 🤫🙄 https://t.co/nMFZtxhAXJ
— Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) December 20, 2017
Oh but Trump is definitely colluding with the Russians this must all be part of his evil master plan https://t.co/Dyav2ulbEl
— Jake (@jaketullos37) December 20, 2017
Well, if there was collusion, this is one fucking way to throw everyone off. https://t.co/S8EcAexbWC
— iHound (@iHound_) December 20, 2017
So for the Russia collusion crowd wanna explain why Putin would want this https://t.co/Q6D6hx98bw
— Rockies better (@KrHarmon) December 20, 2017
Something obama would not do. Who’s a puppet of the Russians again? https://t.co/7cbVwnNJ4R
— Jay Mann (@jaymann34) December 20, 2017
If the Trump Administration is colluding with Russia, they are playing a long game that not even Nostradamus could predict. https://t.co/MwrKHL08UB
— Cameron Arnoldi 🐻♠️ (@camarnoldi) December 20, 2017
While being an undercover Russian agent, Trump approves arms sales to Ukraine — who the Russians invaded. 500-D chess in space https://t.co/VGmbnOSr3F pic.twitter.com/52GLntFFpB
— Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) December 20, 2017
This is literally the last thing Russia would want. I bet this is secretly high level collusion though. https://t.co/BAQMfryx0I
— Josh Zampich (@JoshZampich) December 20, 2017
It’s gotta be.
