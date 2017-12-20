Nobody tell Vladimir Putin, but President Trump just broke with the Obama administration and will sell lethal arms to the Ukrainian government, which is engaged in conflict with pro-Russian separatists.

Looks like Obama’s famous “red line” on Ukraine just got a lot brighter, no thanks to him.

