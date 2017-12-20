Nobody tell Vladimir Putin, but President Trump just broke with the Obama administration and will sell lethal arms to the Ukrainian government, which is engaged in conflict with pro-Russian separatists.

JUST IN: Trump breaks with Obama-era policy, approves lethal arms sale to Ukraine https://t.co/hMDAf3INQR pic.twitter.com/i3lDw7AEqp — The Hill (@thehill) December 20, 2017

Looks like Obama’s famous “red line” on Ukraine just got a lot brighter, no thanks to him.

There is an insane amount of winning going on in the last three weeks https://t.co/5kCs5191wD — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) December 20, 2017

It's about time to give the Russians in the Ukraine some real push back. Good job. Mr. President. https://t.co/s7BxR4w5cW — Marc Abramson (@abramson_marc) December 20, 2017

Wait! I thought Trump was a Russian puppet? https://t.co/glrHu3wqGU — Nigel's Mustache (@baileylewis23) December 20, 2017

Directly in opposition to the "he's a Russian agent!" narrative. https://t.co/gUv16JXGnm — Vandal On The Boards (@The_Pursuit) December 20, 2017

Doesnt this undermine the Trump is Putin’s puppet angle or am I missing something? https://t.co/PMD18QlF2a — Je Suis Post-Liberal (@post_liberal) December 20, 2017

Say goodbye to the Russian narrative https://t.co/jsttmowxMl — Chris (@chris_sinelli) December 21, 2017

The Trump Russia narrative is dead. https://t.co/b8gCLX1WwY — David Morgan (@StarCoreOne02) December 20, 2017

Unclear on how this jibes with being a Russian agent https://t.co/E8BdiIPLqB — Onson Sweemey (@TaboriHK) December 20, 2017

Y'know, Vlad isn't getting his money's worth for rigging the elections for Trump. https://t.co/FRhX11wdFb — Phineas Fahrquar (@irishspy) December 20, 2017

Definitely colluding with Russia by giving Russia's enemy weapons that can kill people. https://t.co/9fMrFWTWj0 — Paul Corrente (@NotSoTallPaul22) December 20, 2017

Finally, proof positive of Russian collusion. Smoking gun… now it’s clear. All this time, Putin just wanted a US arms deal w Ukraine. 🤫🙄 https://t.co/nMFZtxhAXJ — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) December 20, 2017

Oh but Trump is definitely colluding with the Russians this must all be part of his evil master plan https://t.co/Dyav2ulbEl — Jake (@jaketullos37) December 20, 2017

Well, if there was collusion, this is one fucking way to throw everyone off. https://t.co/S8EcAexbWC — iHound (@iHound_) December 20, 2017

So for the Russia collusion crowd wanna explain why Putin would want this https://t.co/Q6D6hx98bw — Rockies better (@KrHarmon) December 20, 2017

Something obama would not do. Who’s a puppet of the Russians again? https://t.co/7cbVwnNJ4R — Jay Mann (@jaymann34) December 20, 2017

If the Trump Administration is colluding with Russia, they are playing a long game that not even Nostradamus could predict. https://t.co/MwrKHL08UB — Cameron Arnoldi 🐻♠️ (@camarnoldi) December 20, 2017

While being an undercover Russian agent, Trump approves arms sales to Ukraine — who the Russians invaded. 500-D chess in space https://t.co/VGmbnOSr3F pic.twitter.com/52GLntFFpB — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) December 20, 2017

This is literally the last thing Russia would want. I bet this is secretly high level collusion though. https://t.co/BAQMfryx0I — Josh Zampich (@JoshZampich) December 20, 2017

It’s gotta be.

