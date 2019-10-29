As Twitchy reported, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats on Tuesday released their “non-impeachment resolution” and expected a floor vote Thursday, but House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said earlier in the day that he hadn’t yet read it and couldn’t commit to a floor vote Thursday, saying, “We have to consider whether it’s ready to go.”

Democrats have already dragged their feet on this forever. And these aren’t even the articles of impeachment, just an acknowledgment of “the existing House of Representatives inquiry” in four congressional committees.

So what’s the delay this time?

