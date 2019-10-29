As Twitchy reported, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Democrats on Tuesday released their “non-impeachment resolution” and expected a floor vote Thursday, but House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said earlier in the day that he hadn’t yet read it and couldn’t commit to a floor vote Thursday, saying, “We have to consider whether it’s ready to go.”

.@LeaderHoyer says he hasn't read impeachment inquiry rule, won't fully commit to a floor vote Thursday. "We're going to have to consider whether or not it's ready to go on Thursday. I hope that's the case." — Cameron Joseph (@cam_joseph) October 29, 2019

Democrats have already dragged their feet on this forever. And these aren’t even the articles of impeachment, just an acknowledgment of “the existing House of Representatives inquiry” in four congressional committees.

So what’s the delay this time?

Translation: They don't have the votes. — Ben Peterson (@jazzfan71) October 29, 2019

Sounds like they are not sure they have the votes. — Scott Karren (@shkarren) October 29, 2019

#Dimms on Monday: We're going to have the vote on Thursday!#Dimms on Tuesday: Well, maybe we'll have the vote on Thursday, but maybe not, we might not be ready yet 🙄😂 — AmeriCat🇺🇸First!🇺🇸🇺🇸VSG🇺🇸NotABot (@CarolM39) October 29, 2019

They do not have the votes per the whip, saying it out loud would indicate it is time for the speakers to open the relection funds checkbook. https://t.co/8RRGbcAs0e — Chris Hull (@christopherwhul) October 29, 2019

Yep…think it means they don't have the votes. Dems who are up for Nov elections don't want to risk upsetting their constituents and losing. They won't vote til after elections. NOTHING is about what's best for the country, what's legal or a crime, or what we, the people want! https://t.co/A9TawsPtkY — Jo (not Joe!) Phinney (@JoPhinney2) October 29, 2019

Shouldn’t they have held this vote before the impeachment inquiry even began? Instead Capitol Hill Democrats have tainted the witnesses! https://t.co/koupjAzkqu — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) October 29, 2019

If they had the votes, they would take the vote… What they instead is a transcript that proves this entire process is a secret coup. https://t.co/SojL7Np2wi — John Ocasio-Nolte (@NolteNC) October 29, 2019

The walls are indeed closing in. Not on Trump, but on the made-up impeachment circus that the country isn't buying..👇 https://t.co/14jQGczZ4d — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) October 29, 2019

