As Twitchy told you Friday, Bernie Sanders responded to donut-licking pop singer Ariana Grande’s query, “baby how u feelin,” with this cringe-worthy response:

Ready to fight for Medicare for All. https://t.co/tltURZpb6a — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 25, 2019

Seeing as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has officially endorsed Bernie, it looks like she took that tweet and ran with it, coming up with an entire Ariana Grande dance party based around progressive policies. Actually, it was the other way around; Ocasio-Cortez took song titles and lined them up with her extremist policies, and this is how it looked:

Progressive policies as an Ariana dance party: 👋🏽 thank u, next: Replace for-profit health insurance w/ #MedicareForAll 👩🏾 God is a Woman: Strike the Hyde Amendment 👨🏽‍🎓 Break Free: Student loan debt forgiveness 🌎 Be Alright: Pass a Green New Deal! 💃🏽🎶 https://t.co/g0URPlhiJV — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 25, 2019

Ugh.

The ease with which AOC demands all taxpayers foot the bill for the killing of the unborn… It’s a song for her. https://t.co/ztWE29j4t3 — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) October 26, 2019

Oh my God stop https://t.co/qmRzrFsPat — Dr. Fun (@waller4mayor) October 26, 2019

Ma'am, I'm gonna have to ask you to stop right there https://t.co/UJ69NdRsv1 — Jacob Kavanagh 🍁 #ClimateEmergency (@JacobKavanaghNL) October 26, 2019

"Pokemon go to the polls" https://t.co/wrm63Yejnv — An Antic Disposition 🍩 (@pavanvan) October 26, 2019

We don't give AOC enough shit for how much cringe she posts. This is barely a step above Hillary being like your abuela. https://t.co/8UX25JfapK — Jon, but spooooooky (@JonIsAwesomest) October 26, 2019

If Hillary did this, it would be roundly mocked. https://t.co/Hmoh5CIaIG — Zuckerberg, Monster of Myanmar (@CascadianSolo) October 26, 2019

This is why nobody takes your dumbass seriously. https://t.co/bWdRLZZgdR — Melanie ❤️ (@queenaribaby11) October 26, 2019

That awkward moment when democrats realise their symbolic leader is just as much of a dumbass populist as Trump. https://t.co/8MXgOhO8Ap — Christoph Renard (@christoph67rnd) October 26, 2019

aoc you're posting cringe https://t.co/lA6ZsEbAlF — hey the 49ers are undefeated (@nickybishappy) October 26, 2019

Progressive policies as a drill in your brain. https://t.co/Nxu3WcwmXu — X (@APleyade) October 25, 2019

Ok this is cringy https://t.co/bDH55Oizdb — Misha (@mishkatov) October 25, 2019

For personal reasons I will be pretending that this tweet never happened https://t.co/6vx5AWhAPX — kale 🌿 (@kalebitxh) October 25, 2019

The green new deal makes about as much sense as this post https://t.co/JwYhoYtw55 — Asher Powell (@AsherTheMGTOW) October 26, 2019

peak millenial pandering make it stop https://t.co/h3IyQL1uok — M. Shortpants (@redeadredhead) October 25, 2019

I… want this to stop. https://t.co/n8BG6Vs87a — Angela Nicholas (@angnich) October 25, 2019

Tbh I don’t know which I dislike more, the thought of repealing the Hyde Amendment or the song God is a Woman https://t.co/XnxwOVbRKR — Dallas Kastens (@DK24blog) October 25, 2019

No sis delete this. Right now https://t.co/cO7WGz2MaH — Prince of Spooks (@DessyFenix) October 25, 2019

l love AOC but this some top-tier cringe https://t.co/O9SbIFPuBi — Dom Adetokumbo (@DeanDazzle) October 25, 2019

Dangit I thought we were done with the pop culture references in politics https://t.co/VYsoOseE0k — Ninja (play Fossil Fighters Champions) (@qwertyuiopqweee) October 25, 2019

Cringe levels are at maximum capacity, Commander! https://t.co/soNjBaqqQu — Eric Demamp (@ericdemamp) October 25, 2019

AOC, a child’s mind in an adult body. Wow. Democrats if you had any sense of shame you would be embarrassed. https://t.co/j462ia9Szq — Bonnie Winkelman (@bjwinkelman) October 25, 2019

How absolutely fitting. The woman who said "I hate America" "I hate Americans" is your chosen singer.https://t.co/04DHfIFgpM https://t.co/md0gig4rPS — Dragon Empress (@DragonEmpress4) October 25, 2019

The levels of cringe almost reach Hillary Clinton levels, like when Clinton posted her Spotify playlist for her trip to her Iowa “launch party.”

Related: