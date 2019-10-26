As Twitchy told you Friday, Bernie Sanders responded to donut-licking pop singer Ariana Grande’s query, “baby how u feelin,” with this cringe-worthy response:

Seeing as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has officially endorsed Bernie, it looks like she took that tweet and ran with it, coming up with an entire Ariana Grande dance party based around progressive policies. Actually, it was the other way around; Ocasio-Cortez took song titles and lined them up with her extremist policies, and this is how it looked:

Ugh.

Trending

The levels of cringe almost reach Hillary Clinton levels, like when Clinton posted her Spotify playlist for her trip to her Iowa “launch party.”

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortezariana grandeBernie Sandersdance partyGreen New DealHyde amendmentprogressive policies