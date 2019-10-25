Remember this gem from Ariana Grande?
Ariana Grande Says "I Hate Americans. I Hate America" After Appearing to Lick Displayed Donuts http://t.co/DAEXgO7htM pic.twitter.com/v9zzfei0Lt
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 8, 2015
Anyway, elderly socialist Bernie Sanders responded to a tweet from the anti-American notorious donut-licker in an attempt to promote Medicare for All:
Ready to fight for Medicare for All. https://t.co/tltURZpb6a
— Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 25, 2019
Ariana seems to be on board. Will Bernie’s plan cover treatment for contagious diseases contracted at donut shops?
screaming https://t.co/43v8mlQcCe
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) October 25, 2019
Anyway, other libs are trying to get in on the Ariana-viral-gold, but with not as much luck as the guy who just suffered a heart attack:
Feelin like it's time to impeach the President.https://t.co/Y8f3eumyhB https://t.co/cV57NKJ6N3
— Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) October 25, 2019
And from the AFL-CIO:
Like I’m going to organize my workplace. https://t.co/zDGmtTB515
— AFL-CIO 🎃 (@AFLCIO) October 25, 2019
