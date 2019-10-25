Remember this gem from Ariana Grande?

Ariana Grande Says "I Hate Americans. I Hate America" After Appearing to Lick Displayed Donuts http://t.co/DAEXgO7htM pic.twitter.com/v9zzfei0Lt — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) July 8, 2015

Anyway, elderly socialist Bernie Sanders responded to a tweet from the anti-American notorious donut-licker in an attempt to promote Medicare for All:

Ready to fight for Medicare for All. https://t.co/tltURZpb6a — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 25, 2019

Ariana seems to be on board. Will Bernie’s plan cover treatment for contagious diseases contracted at donut shops?

Anyway, other libs are trying to get in on the Ariana-viral-gold, but with not as much luck as the guy who just suffered a heart attack:

Feelin like it's time to impeach the President.https://t.co/Y8f3eumyhB https://t.co/cV57NKJ6N3 — Indivisible Guide (@IndivisibleTeam) October 25, 2019

And from the AFL-CIO:

Like I’m going to organize my workplace. https://t.co/zDGmtTB515 — AFL-CIO 🎃 (@AFLCIO) October 25, 2019

***

