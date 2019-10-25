Remember this gem from Ariana Grande?

Anyway, elderly socialist Bernie Sanders responded to a tweet from the anti-American notorious donut-licker in an attempt to promote Medicare for All:

Ariana seems to be on board. Will Bernie’s plan cover treatment for contagious diseases contracted at donut shops?

Anyway, other libs are trying to get in on the Ariana-viral-gold, but with not as much luck as the guy who just suffered a heart attack:

And from the AFL-CIO:

