In case you’d forgotten, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is still in the race for the Democratic nomination for 2020, and this week he’s giving his pitch on gun control, sounding a lot like candidate Amy Klobuchar, who says she doesn’t care what gun control passes as long as it doesn’t “hurt my uncle Dick in his deer stand.”

Wounded warrior Johnny “Joey” Jones reminded Bullock that the Second Amendment isn’t about what hunters need.

But does Bullock support mandatory gun buybacks? Because that’s what inspired gun stores to start selling “Beto specials”:

P.S. Steve Bullock will never be president.

