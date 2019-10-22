In case you’d forgotten, Montana Gov. Steve Bullock is still in the race for the Democratic nomination for 2020, and this week he’s giving his pitch on gun control, sounding a lot like candidate Amy Klobuchar, who says she doesn’t care what gun control passes as long as it doesn’t “hurt my uncle Dick in his deer stand.”

I am a hunter and a gun owner. No hunter needs a 30-round magazine, a bump stock, or an assault weapon. A large majority of Americans – Republican and Democrat – agree. https://t.co/kL48omojv6 — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) October 21, 2019

Wounded warrior Johnny “Joey” Jones reminded Bullock that the Second Amendment isn’t about what hunters need.

I am hunter and a gun owner. No legitimate government need fear law abiding citizens who are well armed with 30-round magazines, a bump stock, or a semi automatic weapon. https://t.co/o2AXGyLni8 — Johnny (Joey) Jones (@Johnny_Joey) October 22, 2019

Cause in 1776 it was all about venison….. — Troy Halsdorf (@tdhbuilding) October 22, 2019

Question? Exactly where does it say that the 2nd Admendment is just for hunting? — Donald Ponder (@donponder1) October 22, 2019

I am a hunter and a gun owner. I can also read but I’m having trouble finding the word hunter in the 2nd amendment. — Axey Stringer (@Axey76) October 22, 2019

As an American and an American, 2A is not about hunting. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) October 22, 2019

We don’t bear arms so we can hunt. 🙄 — The🐰BOO (@PolitiBunny) October 22, 2019

Thanks, Elmer Fudd, but the #2A has nothing to do with hunting. — While Supplies Last (@corrcomm) October 22, 2019

Did they amend the #Constitution and add a "hunting clause" to the #2ndAmendment? — ❌John Johnson – American Patriot🇺🇸 (@Onelifetogive) October 22, 2019

Good thing the 2A isn’t for the rise of the deer. But if you wanted to take hunting into this. The AR platform is great to get young kids into shooting. From pistol grips and adjustable stocks to help them control the firearm. To the lack of kick to help learn accuracy — Calvin Vogel, Libertarian AF Farmer (@vogeliowa) October 21, 2019

Very well stated and factually accurate, Triple J. — Donald Thibaut (@dgtbow) October 22, 2019

No, the majority does not agree. And it isn't a matter of need. What we also don't *need* is to justify our rights, Governor. — Brian Collins (@rbrianc) October 21, 2019

I don’t recall asking your permission to own anything. — Charles Bellows (@charles_bellows) October 22, 2019

Is personal liberty the only thing you hunt? — Art Dunn (@wecatchbadguys) October 22, 2019

As neither a gun owner or hunter, I feel safer when law abiding citizens are well armed with 30 round magazines, a bump stock or a semi automatic weapon because they will protect people against criminals who don't care about the laws. P.S. I need to be a gun owner though. — Davy (@Emu22Davy) October 22, 2019

If someone breaks into my house, I want all firepower I can get my hands on — Brent Davidson (@telmed9600) October 22, 2019

It’s not about need Nancy! My 30 round magazines are all about the 2nd Amendment and it doesn’t include hunting! — robert stokes (@StokesRstokes38) October 22, 2019

So why does every police department use them? How do police typically respond to active shooters? With an AR-15 pattern rifle and a "large capacity" magazine. Why? Obviously it's the best weapon platform to defend themselves and others. I'll pick the same pic.twitter.com/o7aAUjEzYP — Benjamin F. (@_SilenceDo_good) October 22, 2019

But does Bullock support mandatory gun buybacks? Because that’s what inspired gun stores to start selling “Beto specials”:

Beto helped me get a 25% discount on my new AR15! — Georgia Dude (@rpfogarty) October 22, 2019

P.S. Steve Bullock will never be president.

