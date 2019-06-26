As plenty of people have made clear every time Eric Swalwell tweets about his plan for a mandatory gun buy-back, the government can’t buy back something it didn’t sell you, so the term itself is misleading.

But speaking of misleading, check out Amy Klobuchar as she explains how gun confiscation isn’t really gun confiscation:

.@chucktodd to Klobuchar: "Gun confiscation — if the government is buying back, how do you not have that conversation?" #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/Nmdq37wX2H — MSNBC (@MSNBC) June 27, 2019

Klobuchar says mandatory buybacks somehow aren't gun confiscation. She just straight up misleads and says people would have some sort of choice which is not true. Mandatory buyback are mandatory. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) June 27, 2019

Does Klobuchar know that a lot of gun "buyback" proposals are mandatory, i.e. confiscation? — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) June 27, 2019

Nope. I seriously doubt it. — Sue Spofford (@salsanbluechips) June 27, 2019

She thinks that if you get paid for your gun it isn’t confiscation? — Kyle Smith (@rkylesmith) June 27, 2019

Did you hear what she said? They'd be given "an opportunity" in a buyback. That was it. What's left hanging, huh? — tree hugging sister (@treehuggingsis) June 27, 2019

No, no, she just promised that it would be voluntary! Like our income tax system. — Ellen Anderson (@MochaLite) June 27, 2019

You can't buy back what you never owned — dblstd (@surovy1) June 27, 2019

Better question is if she cares — Nieds Dead Horse (@NDH_j_m_f) June 27, 2019

She only cares if it affects Uncle Dick in his tree stand.

Klobuchar says her line on gun control is going too far is "does it hurt my Uncle Dick?" — Eliza Collins (@elizacollins1) June 27, 2019

Klobuchar says when she looks at gun proposals, her test is: "Does this hurt my uncle Dick in his deer stand." — Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) June 27, 2019

Uncle Dick in the deer stand!!!#DemDebate — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) June 27, 2019

Does it hurt your Uncle Dick in his deerstand? pic.twitter.com/UmoazAIrqm — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) June 27, 2019

"does this hurt my uncle dick?" 🍆😉 #DemDebate — Secular Talk (@KyleKulinski) June 27, 2019

“Does it hurt my Uncle Dick?” is my new ethical yardstick too — Seth Abramovitch (@SethAbramovitch) June 27, 2019

Personally, I’m always thinking about Uncle Dick and his deer stand. — Brooke Rogers 🌻 (@bkerogers) June 27, 2019

Does Sen. Klobuchar really have an uncle named Dick? 🤔 — Shadi Hamid (@shadihamid) June 27, 2019

I ask this question as well, Amy: "Does this hurt my uncle dick?" — Conner Habib (@ConnerHabib) June 27, 2019

If Uncle Dick isn't trending nationwide in the next 15 minutes, then we as Americans have all failed #DemDebate #DemocraticDebate Also, $100 says a magazine profiles Uncle Dick in the next month — Cody Gough (@ProducerCody) June 27, 2019

Klobuchar bases her gun policies on what will impact her uncle Dick…. — Gregory McKelvey (@GregoryMcKelvey) June 27, 2019

Does this hurt my Uncle Dick in his deer stand — Dan O'Sullivan (@Bro_Pair) June 27, 2019

Chuck Todd thinks he's Uncle Dick in the deer stand — Forrest Wilder (@Forrest4Trees) June 27, 2019

