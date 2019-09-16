CNS News reports Monday that a gun store in Arizona sold out its stock of AR-15s and AK-47s last Friday after offering “Beto Specials” on both rifles.

‘SOLD OUT’: Arizona Gun Store Offers ‘Beto Specials’ on AR15s and AK47s https://t.co/UFAfRdOAH5 — Rep. Steven Smith 🇺🇸 (@RepStevenSmith) September 16, 2019

Craig Bannister writes:

In response to Beto O’Rourke’s “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47” threat, a Tempe, Arizona gun store owner ran a “Beto Specials” promotion the next morning – selling out of both types of rifles by that afternoon. When O’Rourke made the claim during Thursday night’s Democrat presidential candidate debate, Alpha Dog Firearms Owner Matt Boggs was outraged, he says in an interview with The HolloNet: “I saw the comments that he made, and I was kinda like, ‘You know what: the Hell with this guy.’”

To be fair, the Beto Specials were a great deal. Alpha Dog Firearms posted to Facebook Friday:

UPDATE: SOLD OUT. More deals will be on the website soon. Y’all broke our internet today!!! Beto O’Rourke said “hell yes we’re taking your AR’s”. Well Beto, we’re discounting AR15’s to such a low price that EVERY AMERICAN can afford one. How about the low low price of just $349.99? Yeah, that works. Available online only. Go to www.alphadogfirearmsaz.com and look for all our AR15 and AK47 deals under the BETO SPECIALS tab. Deals and discounts will be added fresh all day!

We especially like the “Available online only” bit, as it will of course trigger Democratic presidential candidates like Kamala Harris, who promises to close the “online sales loophole” where a gun is “just a click away.”

Hey Beto, you helped sell 200 rifles in two hours.

Beto do the Tavor next, I'd like a discount on 2 of those…please — Daniel (@dgonz0651) September 16, 2019

Gun salesman of the month beating u-haul salesman #Cuomo — Gregory Smith (@gregorsmit) September 16, 2019

Do you get an added rebate if you skate board to the store? — Tony Stavole (@TStavole) September 16, 2019

That is so cool!!! — jerry kirby (@jerrykirby54) September 16, 2019

If I had disposable income, I would buy one just for spite and just lock it in a closet. — J.J. Rodrigo (@Jersey_VA) September 16, 2019

With that one statement, Robert O'Rourke set back decades of gun control propaganda assuring us that "nobody wants to take your guns away from you." I love it! Finally, the mask is off and they're openly admitting what gun owners have known for years. They want our guns. — Max Collins (@MaxColl00575973) September 16, 2019

Can he beat Obama in gun sales? Maybe — Trump Supporter (@Trump20240) September 16, 2019

