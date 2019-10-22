As Twitchy reported earlier, there’s plenty of video of Democrats referring to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment as a lynching and Republicans as a lynch mob.

Caleb Hull found these two tweets from today very telling:

Here they are individually:

And here’s video of Biden saying that Clinton’s impeachment could be seen as a partisan lynching:

We’re good with that — and add a rule that the word lynching should never be used to describe what happened to Jusse Smollett.

