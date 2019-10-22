As Twitchy reported earlier, there’s plenty of video of Democrats referring to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment as a lynching and Republicans as a lynch mob.
Caleb Hull found these two tweets from today very telling:
There has never been a better side-by-side than this: pic.twitter.com/n2Icl3fI7f
— Caleb SkHull 💀🎃👻 (@CalebJHull) October 22, 2019
Here they are individually:
Impeachment is not "lynching," it is part of our Constitution. Our country has a dark, shameful history with lynching, and to even think about making this comparison is abhorrent. It's despicable. https://t.co/QcC25vhNeb
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 22, 2019
New: Joe Biden said in 1998 that Clinton impeachment could be seen as 'partisan lynching' @natemcdermott @KFILE report https://t.co/Ce5Gw0XzAn
— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 22, 2019
And here’s video of Biden saying that Clinton’s impeachment could be seen as a partisan lynching:
Joe Biden has to explain what changed.
FLASHBACKJoe Biden in 1998:
"Even if the President should be impeached, history is going to question whether or not this was just a partisan lynching…"
pic.twitter.com/WSrbp9v5pC
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 22, 2019
Joe, everything you’ve said publicly is on audio & video tape … stop and think before you speak … hypocrite
— Tom Martino (@tom_martino1) October 22, 2019
But you said it was…therefore, you are abhorrent. And despicable. pic.twitter.com/SSClXyarVU
— 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) October 22, 2019
Your tweet did not age well, Joe Biden.
REMINDER: In 1998, you said the Clinton impeachment could be seen as 'partisan lynching' https://t.co/rOfip8GnWH
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 22, 2019
Let's go back to the Clinton impeachment, Nadler called it a lynching. There is so much hypocrisy here it's ridiculous.
— Lisa B (@Lisabcajunlady) October 22, 2019
Love the Faux Outrage Joe….
— You Gogirl (@darkanddamp) October 22, 2019
Not surprising that you would pretend outrage over a metaphor, Joe. Do you even know what a metaphor is?
— Rhonda Kazmierski (@KazmierskiR) October 22, 2019
Where was the outrage?
I don't think lynching is the word to use, but I do think it's fair to point out that outrage is situational.
— Dog guy (@Catsorange1) October 22, 2019
@cnn has also used the phrase.
— Robb Scott (@BlueJaysFeeder) October 22, 2019
It is probably time to make an official rule that no white people should call anything relating to any white people a lynching.
— Vaughn Winchell (@VaughnWinchell) October 22, 2019
We’re good with that — and add a rule that the word lynching should never be used to describe what happened to Jusse Smollett.
