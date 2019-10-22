As Twitchy reported earlier, there’s plenty of video of Democrats referring to President Bill Clinton’s impeachment as a lynching and Republicans as a lynch mob.

Caleb Hull found these two tweets from today very telling:

There has never been a better side-by-side than this: pic.twitter.com/n2Icl3fI7f — Caleb SkHull 💀🎃👻 (@CalebJHull) October 22, 2019

Here they are individually:

Impeachment is not "lynching," it is part of our Constitution. Our country has a dark, shameful history with lynching, and to even think about making this comparison is abhorrent. It's despicable. https://t.co/QcC25vhNeb — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 22, 2019

New: Joe Biden said in 1998 that Clinton impeachment could be seen as 'partisan lynching' @natemcdermott @KFILE report https://t.co/Ce5Gw0XzAn — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 22, 2019

And here’s video of Biden saying that Clinton’s impeachment could be seen as a partisan lynching:

Joe Biden has to explain what changed. FLASHBACKJoe Biden in 1998: "Even if the President should be impeached, history is going to question whether or not this was just a partisan lynching…"

pic.twitter.com/WSrbp9v5pC — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 22, 2019

Joe, everything you’ve said publicly is on audio & video tape … stop and think before you speak … hypocrite — Tom Martino (@tom_martino1) October 22, 2019

But you said it was…therefore, you are abhorrent. And despicable. pic.twitter.com/SSClXyarVU — 100 Proof (@ChampionCapua) October 22, 2019

Your tweet did not age well, Joe Biden. REMINDER: In 1998, you said the Clinton impeachment could be seen as 'partisan lynching' https://t.co/rOfip8GnWH — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 22, 2019

Let's go back to the Clinton impeachment, Nadler called it a lynching. There is so much hypocrisy here it's ridiculous. — Lisa B (@Lisabcajunlady) October 22, 2019

Love the Faux Outrage Joe…. — You Gogirl (@darkanddamp) October 22, 2019

Not surprising that you would pretend outrage over a metaphor, Joe. Do you even know what a metaphor is? — Rhonda Kazmierski (@KazmierskiR) October 22, 2019

Where was the outrage? I don't think lynching is the word to use, but I do think it's fair to point out that outrage is situational. — Dog guy (@Catsorange1) October 22, 2019

@cnn has also used the phrase. — Robb Scott (@BlueJaysFeeder) October 22, 2019

It is probably time to make an official rule that no white people should call anything relating to any white people a lynching. — Vaughn Winchell (@VaughnWinchell) October 22, 2019

We’re good with that — and add a rule that the word lynching should never be used to describe what happened to Jusse Smollett.

Related: