As Twitchy reported, Florida state senators next week will take up the question of whether suspended Broward County Sheriff Scott Israel should be returned to his post, and a group of Parkland families held a press conference to tell the Senate no. It took the election of Gov. Ron DeSantis to finally pry Israel out of his office, but the Senate has the power to put him back.

Hunter Pollack, who lost his sister Meadow in the Parkland mass shooting, was written an op-ed which was published in the Sun Sentinel Thursday.

After my sister was murdered, Sheriff Scott Israel: ❌Lied about what happened

❌Told CNN he was an "Amazing Leader"

❌Took zero responsibility for his Officer's failures@GovRonDeSantis was right to fire him, and the @FLSenate should keep him fired! https://t.co/ikKyj2gioA — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) October 17, 2019

Yeah, CNN sure didn’t waste any time handing him a microphone to blame the NRA for the shooting.

Pollack writes:

Meadow’s murder inspired me to seek justice and accountability; you can’t have one without the other. I quickly found out everything that Israel did wrong. He didn’t require his school resource officers and deputies to go through active shooting training. The official training procedures should have required that deputies go inside the building under assault. Instead, they were given an option to pursue. He lied to then Gov. Rick Scott, saying that only one deputy stood outside when, in fact, eight deputies waited while the gunman continued his rampage. Capt. Jan Jordan, a crony of Israel, proved tragically ineffective as the commander from the Broward Sheriff’s Office for Parkland. She had ordered deputies to set up a perimeter, rather than storm the school and neutralize the shooter. … Meadow’s murderer was not unknown to law enforcement, the Broward Sheriff’s Office had intervened with him 40 times and nothing came of it until his rampage. That wasn’t the fault of the NRA. That was the fault of leadership at the BSO.

We’re still waiting for CNN to hold a follow-up to its rushed show trial now that we know a lot more about how that shooting was handled.

Stay fired? He should be in JAIL for gross dereliction of duty. His actions were so essential to enable the mass murderer that he might as well have supplied him with the firearms directly — Crimmy (@KamelGuru) October 17, 2019

I totally agree with Gov. DeSantis' decision! "Sheriff" Israel should never be allowed to wear the badge ever again — Will Hyten (@willhyten) October 17, 2019

After everything I’ve read if true, he should be in prison, period — Tom K (@schenkerfan1) October 17, 2019

He knew they guy he assigned to the school was a coward, that’s why he put him there and not on the streets. — The Truth (@givenit2ustr8) October 17, 2019

Sheriff Scott Israel needs to pursue another career

path. One that combines service with penance. — E. Morey (@EMorey4) October 17, 2019

Exactly. This guy has no integrity and I pray he stays fired. I stand with the Pollack's and all hurt by this tragedy. — Brian B. (@bronco766) October 18, 2019

What would be the point of hiring him back? He had multiple officers fail to act in a crisis. That was the test, that would be the test of any leader of armed men. How is this failure not enough?🤔 — James The Lesser (@HiThere144) October 17, 2019

He should stand trial as an accessory before the fact – because he was. — Tickerguy (@tickerguy) October 17, 2019

POS. Period — Tim Lanham (@HOTSHOTRECORDS) October 18, 2019

EX-Sheriff Israel is a BAD COP and should NOT be reinstated. — Brad Fish (@Bridgekeeper1) October 17, 2019

How can you expect the citizens of the community to have ANY respect for law enforcement with that coward on duty? Do you hate them? Do you honestly believe Scott Israel is qualified to perform the duties of ANY officer? WTF is wrong with you?! — Dave Plake (@PlakeDave) October 17, 2019

"Coward Israel" doesn't deserve the title of Sheriff. Any deputy who obeyed his order should resign in disgrace. — Roman El Deplorable 🌀 (@roedmoreno) October 17, 2019

In other states, this kind of corruption and negligence is punished with jail time. — MAGA RUSH [ANON.REPLICANT] (@Anon_Prophet_) October 17, 2019

He’s an irresponsible man and should never ever be a police officer again. — 🔆Candace🔆 (@CandaceP28) October 17, 2019

Scott Israel is a disgrace. No question he should be further investigated and prosecuted. — Mighty Buster (@MightyBusterBro) October 17, 2019

He shouldn't even be a mall security officer — MotownBry60 (@brianh382) October 17, 2019

He is a defiant, lying piece of shit with blood on his hands. He will never admit to his own ignorance and negligence. — Jenny Smith (@Jsmithjax) October 17, 2019

Gov DeSantis was right in what he did to Scott Israel as he was the most vile coward of all as he pretended to be a protector of the citizens he was actually a coward! Disgusting that this is even happening at this time slither away Scott Israel like the snake you are! — Marissa M (@marissameringue) October 17, 2019

How is Israel … that piece of human garbage …not homeless and living in a sewer? — illustratorius (@AriesKcar) October 17, 2019

I'm reading "Why Meadow Died", it's appalling how many government agencies screwed up allowing this tragedy to happen. My condolences to you, your family and all the families affected by the incompetence of Obama, Israel, Broward County and cowardice of Scot Peterson. — Northwoods Justice (@northwo20314164) October 17, 2019

Where are all the Democratic candidates praising the March for Our Lives kids on this issue?

