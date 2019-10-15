Here’s a bit of good news we weren’t expecting today. A lot of Democrats are openly lobbying some of the senators running for president to give up, drop out, and run for the Senate where they’re most needed. Beto O’Rourke seems to be among those, although he’s already shown he can’t beat Sen. Ted Cruz.

However, O’Rourke reportedly “cannot fathom” running for office again if he doesn’t win the Democratic primary, which he has no chance of doing.

Beto O'Rourke said that he "cannot fathom" a situation where he would run for public office again if he doesn't win the Democratic presidential nomination. https://t.co/BV7NmXbcYn — Axios (@axios) October 15, 2019

Not even dog catcher?

Lol. Such a drama queen. — kerry ⭐⭐⭐ 🇺🇸 (@K1erry) October 15, 2019

Good! Although I doubt it. — Gustavo (@Gu_rebel) October 15, 2019

Thank God. — Josh Fields (@partiallypro) October 15, 2019

I cannot fathom why anyone would want him to run for public office in the first place. — Equal Opportunity Offender (@eqoppoff) October 15, 2019

Well if public service in and of itself isn’t your passion, time to move along. — Pir8lksat40 (@pir8lksat40) October 15, 2019

He might want to think about not running for office, like today. Like right now. Like, give it up. — 🇺🇸🇺🇸TellHimItWasMe🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@dewalker14) October 15, 2019

Ok. He said he wasn’t gonna run for potus too. — Phil, but spooky (@philthatremains) October 15, 2019

He said he wasn't going to run for president, after he lost his Senate race.

😐 — Red Cuervo (@MarthaR94546872) October 15, 2019

True.

Wow. This hubris. This means he's not a public servant and he's not interested in helping America. He's in it for the ego trip. #ByeByeBeto — Paul Horn (@GeekyPaul) October 15, 2019

Yeah, right. This guy's the political equivalent of a cold sore. — Charles Bellows (@charles_bellows) October 15, 2019

hang on let me just add this to my very long list of things that Robert can't fathom — Dumbledore Humperdink (@DumbledoreHump1) October 15, 2019

Then if he won't run for Senate he needs to drop out now. He won't win the nomination. Very selfish.. He could do some good in the senate. — Cynthia Ann (@xstitchyn426) October 15, 2019

Zero percent chance he wins the Senate in Texas after he proposed gun confiscation. — MSM Is Biased (@animal_lover365) October 15, 2019

There's no 'if' about it. He's a doomed failure. — MaxPointy (@MaxPointy) October 15, 2019

Promises, promises they just keep coming but nothing to fruition. Beto's pathetic attempt to gaslight a resurgence of starry-eyed groupy support, is an age old polititrick used by both parties and is usually a sign of pending demise. So long goofball. NEXT! RR — PDXDRIVER I (@ruggeddrvr) October 15, 2019

I could see him as a grocery store produce manager, he should look into that — Sandy Sori (@sandy_sori) October 15, 2019

@BetoORourke will be a server at Chili's this time next year — Justin Price (@justinmprice) October 15, 2019

Oh Beto…. drama drama. — Justin Kemerling (@justinkemerling) October 15, 2019

Best. News. Today. — Lanette Carruthers (@Nettiecarr) October 15, 2019

Thank God!

🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Susan S W (@mswaller48) October 15, 2019

Oh well. Take care buddy. — Sheldon Beatty (@SheldonBeatty) October 15, 2019

Beto has some bad news coming then. So long, politician — Dagenheim (@galaxyleaf) October 15, 2019

I hope I never have to hear his name again. Good luck finding something else to do. — Duke of Sublime (@defanta) October 15, 2019

But HE SAID HE WAS BORN FOR THIS! — Don Caesar (@EtTuMarcus) October 15, 2019

My position has always been that he has been a man forced into this life. He just wanted to smoke weed and jam out. Daddy had other plans. He didn’t want this. He hates his life. https://t.co/AN7WNE0GND — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) October 15, 2019

His dog hates her life too.

