Here’s a bit of good news we weren’t expecting today. A lot of Democrats are openly lobbying some of the senators running for president to give up, drop out, and run for the Senate where they’re most needed. Beto O’Rourke seems to be among those, although he’s already shown he can’t beat Sen. Ted Cruz.

However, O’Rourke reportedly “cannot fathom” running for office again if he doesn’t win the Democratic primary, which he has no chance of doing.

Not even dog catcher?

Trending

True.

His dog hates her life too.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Beto O'Rourkecannot fathomDemocratic nominationOfficerunning