State legislatures actually started proposing things like the “Toaster Pastry Gun Freedom Act” after a 7-year-old was suspended from school for biting a Pop-Tart into something vaguely resembling a gun.

This 12-year-old girl’s story isn’t quite so innocent, but it’s reportedly out of the hands of the school district and under police jurisdiction.

Lee Brown reports for the New York Post:

A 12-year-old Kansas girl was hauled out of school in handcuffs and charged with a felony — for making a finger gun with her hands, according to reports.

The unidentified Overland Park youngster made the gesture during a class discussion last month in which another student asked which classmates she would kill if she could pick five, sources told the Kansas City Star.

She shaped her fingers like a gun — something routinely done in kids’ games — as she pointed to four of her classmates, before pointing her hand at herself, the paper said.

A school resource officer called the police, who handcuffed the girl and charged her with a felony for threatening. The girl could face up to a year at a juvenile detention center.

Trending

Ding ding ding! It is indeed Overland Park.

“I think that this is something that probably could have been handled in the principal’s office,” the girl’s grandfather said.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 12-year-olddana loeschfelonyfinger gunhandcuffedKansasNew York Post