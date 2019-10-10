State legislatures actually started proposing things like the “Toaster Pastry Gun Freedom Act” after a 7-year-old was suspended from school for biting a Pop-Tart into something vaguely resembling a gun.

This 12-year-old girl’s story isn’t quite so innocent, but it’s reportedly out of the hands of the school district and under police jurisdiction.

Kansas girl hauled out of school in handcuffs for making finger gun with her hands https://t.co/0a57FfX4dY pic.twitter.com/LFfMGmtpYb — New York Post (@nypost) October 10, 2019

Lee Brown reports for the New York Post:

A 12-year-old Kansas girl was hauled out of school in handcuffs and charged with a felony — for making a finger gun with her hands, according to reports. The unidentified Overland Park youngster made the gesture during a class discussion last month in which another student asked which classmates she would kill if she could pick five, sources told the Kansas City Star. She shaped her fingers like a gun — something routinely done in kids’ games — as she pointed to four of her classmates, before pointing her hand at herself, the paper said.

A school resource officer called the police, who handcuffed the girl and charged her with a felony for threatening. The girl could face up to a year at a juvenile detention center.

Excellent job, Bloomberg lobby! Let’s turn all children into felons whenever they mouth off or make finger guns. A universal policy and lack of nuance is the best approach! It will keep the country safe from the repeat offenders driving the majority of gun crime. https://t.co/h7XXxwrmHy — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 10, 2019

What is this world coming to??? Zero common sense! Once again, so-called educated people in these school districts have no critical thinking skills and/common sense! — Kurt Harlacher (@KurtHarlacher) October 10, 2019

This has to be in Overland Park. The most liberal city in Kansas. Ridiculous. Now tell me that admin and teachers CARE about students futures. This should be dropped asap. — Kansas Tornado-Time (@RukusRowdy) October 10, 2019

Ding ding ding! It is indeed Overland Park.

I have another, more appropriate finger gesture for the Overland Park police department. — Dan Jankowski (@danjan64) October 10, 2019

How times have changed!! That’s how I grew up. No political correctness. And we lived through it and became well adjusted people. — Rudy Duttry (@RudyDuttry) October 10, 2019

This is madness. — Robert Sacamano (@ScarletKnight89) October 10, 2019

🙄 I feel safer already. — Ellen Rittgers (@EllenRittgers) October 10, 2019

Aren’t teachers supposed to be smarter than the kids? — James V (@JamesVic11) October 10, 2019

Their hands are tied by administrators whose goal in life is to cover their butts and sweep anything controversial under the rug. — Ellen Rittgers (@EllenRittgers) October 10, 2019

“I think that this is something that probably could have been handled in the principal’s office,” the girl’s grandfather said.

Agreed! And it will DEFINITELY not make them bitter and angry. Put 2 pens at a 90 degree angle to look like a gun? Suspended. Put your fingers in the shape of a gun? Suspended. Pointed a banana at someone like it’s a gun? Suspended. What could go wrong? — Mr. Tudor (@tudorsplace) October 10, 2019

The purpose of these policies is to stigmatize the idea of guns, so that when this generation progresses to adulthood, they will vote to ban them. — Jeff Trossen (@jjtrossen) October 10, 2019

I drew a picture of my dad taking me to the gun range for a "what did you do over the weekend" assignment in elementary school. My parents were called to the principal's office. — Lance Jensen (@DaFizzySquirrel) October 10, 2019

My son was put on notice for making a fist. I was told if he did it again he would be suspended. — Applepye (@izziebick) October 10, 2019

It occurs to me that simply pointing at anything might signify the majority of guns in circulation (hammerless) and spell trouble. Time to amputate all index fingers. — teejk (@teejk2) October 10, 2019

First they came for our Pop-Tarts

Then they came for our fingers! — 🚀Gamma3🚀 (@Gamma3set) October 10, 2019

