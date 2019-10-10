As Twitchy reported, family members going through the belongings of recently deceased South Bend abortionist Ulrich Klopfer made a horrifying discovery: Klopfer had kept the fetal remains of 2,246 babies, medically preserved, in his home.

It gets worse, though. On Wednesday, the Will County Sheriff’s Office released a statement saying that authorities had discovered “five plastic bags and one box that contained numerous medically preserved fetal remains” in the trunk of Klopfer’s Mercedes Benz.

Remember the abortionist who stashed the bodies of 2246 aborted babies at home? MORE bodies of babies have been found in the trunk of his Mercedes Benz! This trunk filled with tiny dead bodies is at the end of a journey called👉🏾”A Woman’s Right to Choose”https://t.co/ghPoMVhhal — Obianuju Ekeocha (@obianuju) October 10, 2019

The Christian Post reports:

Additional aborted babies’ remains were found Wednesday at a property rented by the late abortionist Ulrich Klopfer. The Will County Sheriff’s Office didn’t release the exact number of bodies recovered but said they believe there are “less than 100.” … “The remains recovered were preserved, packaged, and marked similarly to the previous [2,246] fetal remains discovered at the Klopfer residence on Sept. 12. All of the items and information observed by detectives and crime scene investigators today, coincide with the previously known information that the fetal remains were from the time period of 2000-2002 when Dr. Klopfer was performing abortions in the state of Indiana,” the statement added.

In 2016, then-Gov. Mike Pence signed into law legislation requiring that the remains of aborted babies be buried or cremated.

Horrifying. — Chris Loesch (@ChrisLoesch) October 10, 2019

God help us — pmatons (@pmatons) October 10, 2019

He truly was a murderous ghoul.🤬😭🥺 Prayers for souls of the most innocent. 🙏🏼 — Dee 🇺🇸 #ChooseGreatness (@chefelf1) October 10, 2019

I'm not shocked by very many things, but I can't even begin to wrap my head around why someone would do this. All I can say is, my thoughts on this violate Twitter's standards against targeted violent hate speech. — NillaWafer (@NillaWafer27) October 10, 2019

Just sickening. — Andy Wheeler (@SteelWheeler) October 10, 2019

Dear God… — Vern Demerest (@TxAv8r) October 10, 2019

He was a serial killer. — Identity Politics Can Rot In Hell (@GretasBlazer) October 10, 2019

This is entering serial killer territory. Disgusting. — AllRightyThen (@sericson70) October 10, 2019

This is genocide — jmerls (@jmerls1) October 10, 2019

Klopfer is estimated to have performed around 30,000 abortions during his 43 years in practice.

Beautifully put. It occurs to me that his obvious hoarding issue may derive from subconscious unrelenting guilt. By not burying the babies he is refusing to acknowledge that they are dead and he killed them. — Walburga (@walburg38733172) October 10, 2019

Unreal. This guy’s the next Kermit Gosnell and you won’t hear a peep about this anywhere else.

