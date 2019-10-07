As Twitchy reported this morning, the Washington Examiner’s Byron York noticed a disturbing trend in the way Democrats were scheduling impeachment hearing interviews: they were being held in sensitive compartmented information facilities, or SCIFs, built to be impervious to electronic surveillance. That doesn’t sound very transparent.

And now we’re hearing from The Hill that should the whistleblower come forward to testify, Democrats are considering holding his or her testimony in a remote location and possibly altering his or her voice so that Republicans can’t leak the whistleblower’s identity. Again, not very transparent.

#BREAKING: Democrats consider hiding identity of Trump's whistleblower from GOP lawmakers, holding testimony at remote location: report https://t.co/q5LBuAOsn5 pic.twitter.com/Gw1drWPsTi — The Hill (@thehill) October 7, 2019

The Hill reports:

House Democrats are looking to prevent the whistleblower from being identified by holding the person’s testimony at a remote location and potentially changing their appearance and voice. Democrats are going to great lengths to hide the whistleblower’s identity out of fear the Republicans on the House Intelligence Committee could leak their identity, according to The Washington Post, which cited three people familiar with the discussions. Democrats are considering holding testimony outside the Capitol as well as a staff-only session that would bar lawmakers from questioning the whistleblower, according to the Post.

The whistleblower is Adam Schiff, isn't it? https://t.co/QTKsGTTwMs — Matt Wolking (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@MattWolking) October 7, 2019

Deciding who gets to know things based on party affiliation? We aren't inching towards a banana republic. We're there. https://t.co/w8qfeJN0iL — Renna will not comply (@RennaW) October 7, 2019

It’s a good job you don’t need any GOP votes to convict during impeachment, brilliant master plan guys https://t.co/2OvbLetcgA — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) October 7, 2019

Democracy dies in darkness something something https://t.co/rifWzpi2PS — Patrick Poole (@pspoole) October 7, 2019

Anyone else concerned elected dems seem to be buying into an Infowars-level conspiracy of Trump trying to kill this dude? https://t.co/pibFed7ddV — Anthony Abides (@AnthonyAbides) October 7, 2019

So, what you're saying is dems got nothing, and they're playing hide the ball cause they know it. Also, the transcript has been made public. This is not a whistleblower. It's likely another guy/gal who hates Trump. https://t.co/uHohHRSUim — Joe (@JoeC1776) October 7, 2019

That’s quite literally not how any of this works. That’s why they won’t launch a former impeachment inquiry. They have to cede some control to the GOP and give over all documents. https://t.co/2nSz5jMJmE — Russell Michaels (@TGBED8v8) October 7, 2019

If they do this they give the GOP a principled way to vote against impeachment. And what, exactly, will happen when evidence has to be presented at a subsequent trial? This is ridiculous. We all know the whistleblowers have already inked a book deal. We will all know them soon. https://t.co/EBJSEwMiD6 — Scott Paterno (@ScottPaterno) October 7, 2019

See? Total transparency and openess. Maybe the first time in history a "whistleblower" has received such deference and protection. I guess you will have to take the resulting testimony on faith. https://t.co/O84q5LajOi — Sam Lacey (@SamLace65948404) October 7, 2019

If you're a Democrat, remember this BS when @senatemajldr rams this through the Senate and gives it it's just due. https://t.co/nQUYdWcKDH — Moe Szyslak (@PubOperator) October 7, 2019

The fact that Democrats are doing everything they can to be as secretive as possible in their efforts to impeach Trump is a major red flag that they are up to their usual shenanigans https://t.co/kzJsOCEVfa — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) October 7, 2019

Its like the kid in high school who says he has a girlfriend but she doesn't live around here. https://t.co/hEp0YdnrJ1 — Dan 🇺🇸 (@danieltobin) October 7, 2019

Leakers are worried about leaks. https://t.co/DI0WzjoFaB — Smoking Man (@CGBSpender8874) October 7, 2019

Yeah… that’s going to inspire confidence in the integrity of the process. https://t.co/ZAYpsjSc1G — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) October 7, 2019

That’s what honest people do when everything is on the up-and-up.

This is getting (even more) ridiculous.

