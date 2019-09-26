We’d thought we’d heard Hillary Clinton’s line about Donald Trump being a “corrupt human tornado” before, and we were right; she told People in an exclusive interview that she was on board with moving forward with Trump’s impeachment, and once again relived her 2016 loss, calling Trump a “corrupt human tornado.”

The failed presidential candidate and author apparently really liked that line, because she used it again in an interview with Jane Pauley that will air Sunday.

Coming up this #SundayMorning "It was like…losing to a corrupt human tornado." Jane Pauley catches up with former First Lady Hillary Clinton and former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton about the book they co-authored, "The Book of Gutsy Women" https://t.co/pnSCfkDZAR pic.twitter.com/C1vSWQPabl — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) September 26, 2019

The 2016 election was almost four years ago and they're still out there asking Clinton about it and she's still out there complaining. https://t.co/rHKoPAXKZL — T. Becket Adams (@BecketAdams) September 26, 2019

When will she go away? https://t.co/9KO9NYdj84 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) September 26, 2019

"So when the Devil wants to dance with you, you better say never because a dance with the Devil might last you forever." She's never going away. — 🅿🅷🅸🅻 (@philllosoraptor) September 26, 2019

Not today — AngelsWalk! (@LAWGermany) September 26, 2019

Been asking myself that since the 90’s. She’s like disco, or boy bands, or reality TV… Never. — Politically Agnostic (@joeleyare) September 26, 2019

After she's killed the last human on earth — John Blackout (@ReigningBrain) September 26, 2019

She’ll still be whining about that election in 2050 when Ruth Bader Ginsburg retires. — Fuzzy Chimp (@fuzzychimpcom) September 26, 2019

Ah yes, so gutsy. Gutsy means whiny and bitter now, eh? — Claire (@imoffended247) September 26, 2019

Hillary should really just get a therapist and maybe a support mule or something — Professor Eobard Thawne (@RubenSnakeCobra) September 26, 2019

It’s pathetic. ❤️🇺🇸 — Sarah Polymathe (@SPolymathe) September 26, 2019

Hillary will go away after pushing Bernie and Warren out of the race. She ensured Trumps first term but the second remains at risk. — slug life (@Isthishell1) September 26, 2019

Apparently never. Ugh! — Kimberly (@kly88) September 26, 2019

Hopefully never Literally nothing makes me more Conservative than listening to her talk — SoCal MFG (@cynicpolitic) September 26, 2019

As Senator Georg McGovern famously replied when asked ‘what cures Presidential fever’: “Embalming Fluid.” — Gregg Hart (@RGreggHart) September 26, 2019

Canceling Hillary is like trying to cancel a magazine subscription you dont want. — MethBurrito (@methburritos) September 26, 2019

So she just admitted that she is LESS likable than a 'corrupt human tornado'. Most honest thing she has admitted to in a while. — Never Give Up… (@PCGalloway) September 26, 2019

When she realizes she’s not 50 points ahead. — P. Aaron (@BonHagar) September 26, 2019

There's not enough chardonnay in the world to take her out! — Andrea Somerville (@asomer) September 26, 2019

When they pry her from the media's cold, dead fingers. — Timothy 'Teo' Connolly CFA (@SconsetCapital) September 26, 2019

Never. God doesn't want her and neither does the Devil. — Anne 🐾🐾 (@TheFeistyPoodle) September 26, 2019

When she realizes that she has information that will lead to her own arrest. — Jack Burton (@JackBurton5050) September 26, 2019

What a sociopath. This goes beyond shamelessness. — Kaitlin (@thefactualprep) September 26, 2019

A Clinton calling someone corrupt that’s bold — EmoryTuxedo (@EmoryTuxedo) September 26, 2019

Thank God for a well placed, perfectly timed corrupt tornado… — Tommy Tsunami (@RfightTwitt) September 26, 2019

Boo Hoo. If you ever run again, don't insult 50% of America by calling them "deplorable" and "irredeemable." Also, actually campaigning in key states wouldn't hurt either. Hillary Clinton is clearly still bitter she lost to @realDonaldTrump.pic.twitter.com/2Y7nLJxYL1 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) September 26, 2019

It warms my heart that she will be choking on this bitter pill to the grave. — Regretful Tweet (@RegretfulTweet) September 26, 2019

You’d have thought she’d gotten it out of her system in the 500 pages of “What Happened,” but apparently not.

And the answer is no, she’s never going away:

Hillary Clinton is doing CBS Sunday Morning, Stephen Colbert, and The View over the next week… — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) September 26, 2019

