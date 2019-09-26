We’d thought we’d heard Hillary Clinton’s line about Donald Trump being a “corrupt human tornado” before, and we were right; she told People in an exclusive interview that she was on board with moving forward with Trump’s impeachment, and once again relived her 2016 loss, calling Trump a “corrupt human tornado.”

The failed presidential candidate and author apparently really liked that line, because she used it again in an interview with Jane Pauley that will air Sunday.

Trending

You’d have thought she’d gotten it out of her system in the 500 pages of “What Happened,” but apparently not.

And the answer is no, she’s never going away:

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 2016corrupt human tornadoDonald TrumpelectionHillary ClintoninterviewJane Pauley