Finally! We’ve been on pins and needles waiting for Hillary Clinton’s most recent take on impeaching Trump. Thanks to People, we don’t have to wait anymore:
Hillary Clinton tells @People: "I'm in favor of moving toward impeachment. I did not come to that decision easily or quickly, but this is an emergency as I see it." She also says "we are in a crisis."https://t.co/4YaK0aq9lR
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) September 24, 2019
More from People:
“I’m in favor of moving toward impeachment,” she said. “I did not come to that decision easily or quickly, but this is an emergency as I see it. … This latest behavior around Ukraine, trying to enlist the president of Ukraine in a plot to undermine former Vice President Biden or lose the military aide he needs to defend against Trump’s friend, Vladimir Putin — if that’s not an impeachable offense, I don’t know what is.”…
Calling Trump a “corrupt human tornado,” Clinton told PEOPLE it is the constitutional duty of the House of Representatives to begin impeachment proceedings “not happily or with glee,” but in the interests of national security.
“The president of the United States is betraying our country on a daily basis,” she said, adding, “This man who is in the Oval Office right now is a clear and present danger to the future of the United States.”
