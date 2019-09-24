What? We know this is Linda Sarsour, but this is just stupid. As Twitchy has reported several times Tuesday, Democrats have been calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment from the minute he took the oath of office, and it was Rep. Al Green who led the pack in filing articles of impeachment in the House by doing so just four months into Trump’s presidency, and he’s done it several times since over any perceived indiscretion. Can you impeach a president for “racism?” Sure, why not.

But Women’s March co-founder Linda Sarsour seems to be heavily emotionally investing in thinking the person who spearheaded the impeachment drive against Trump was “a bold Palestinian Muslim American woman.”

Yeah, she might have had the most foul-mouthed call for impeachment, but it wasn’t exactly formal.

History books will record that a bold Palestinian Muslim American woman led the charge to impeach the most incompetent POTUS this country has ever seen. Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is a hero. “First they ignore you, then they laugh at you, then they fight you, then you win.” — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) September 24, 2019

“Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is a hero.” For what, again? Does Sarsour seriously believe Tlaib “led the charge?” The Trump campaign even had a video ready to go of all the times Democrats have called for his impeachment.

Lmao that's a good one. — AP (@AvisPlumb) September 24, 2019

😂😂😂😂 yeah whatever — Fight Me 👊 (@Mandyk77) September 24, 2019

🤔 Was she the first to call for impeachment? — Impeach now (@TiersOfLove) September 24, 2019

Nope.

Er. Maxine Waters led that charge long before Tlaib ever took office. — Ashley McConnell (@seesthepoint) September 24, 2019

And when she fails you'll just call everyone racist. So woke. — Hammer (@Skervy) September 24, 2019

History will record that the charge to impeach the President because he hurt Rashida Tlaib's feelings will blow up in the face of the media, the Democrats and ensure his 2020 re-election. — Benjamin Roberts (@bennoba) September 24, 2019

You have no high crime. Enjoy the minority — Greggie Benny (@GreggieBenny) September 24, 2019

No we're still laughing at you all . — lynn sweat (@lynnsweat1) September 24, 2019

Let me know how this all works out for you. 😂 — J5 (@theunrealjonny5) September 24, 2019

Are any of you aware of the rules to impeach and that there is zero chance? Hate to rain on your parade but he’s your President. Learn the rules. — Tony Gabriele (@TonyGabriele8) September 24, 2019

No they won’t. Do you ever stop and listen/read the biased things you say? Also Tlaib made a fool of herself today. Nice try rewriting history. You’re shameless. — gmanbuddah (@gmanbuddah) September 24, 2019

Except the Syrian Muslim @RashidaTlaib didn’t actually do anything & nothing said today actually changes anything. What she did so was guarantee a @realDonaldTrump landslide victory. You losers know nothing! — Scott (@OnTimeLogistic2) September 24, 2019

Well, there is a virtually zero percent chance that this will result in actual impeachment and Tlaib will likely lose her position. So, I’m pretty certain that your fable is unfortunately just a cute quote that still results in laughing, not history. 😂 — Hoosier_Legend (@Hoosier_Legend) September 24, 2019

She’s insignificant and definitely didn’t lead anything. She’s one of many and all lunatics — Dakota Dad (@Frankalexvalent) September 24, 2019

