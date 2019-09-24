What? We know this is Linda Sarsour, but this is just stupid. As Twitchy has reported several times Tuesday, Democrats have been calling for Donald Trump’s impeachment from the minute he took the oath of office, and it was Rep. Al Green who led the pack in filing articles of impeachment in the House by doing so just four months into Trump’s presidency, and he’s done it several times since over any perceived indiscretion. Can you impeach a president for “racism?” Sure, why not.

But Women’s March co-founder Linda Sarsour seems to be heavily emotionally investing in thinking the person who spearheaded the impeachment drive against Trump was “a bold Palestinian Muslim American woman.”

Yeah, she might have had the most foul-mouthed call for impeachment, but it wasn’t exactly formal.

“Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib is a hero.” For what, again? Does Sarsour seriously believe Tlaib “led the charge?” The Trump campaign even had a video ready to go of all the times Democrats have called for his impeachment.

Nope.

