Pete Buttigieg promises a 15-minute ‘ask me anything’ session from his tour bus, prefers ‘Kid A’ to ‘OK Computer’

We’re not really sure of the point of this … especially limiting it to 15 minutes … but 2020 hopeful Pete Buttigieg thought he’d kill some time on his tour bus by answering — or not answering — any questions people wanted to tweet to him.

Hello from day two of the #ButtigiegBusTour—we’re traversing the state with the press on board. It’s all access. No questions off the table. Everything on the record. And today I’m inviting you to join us. Come back around 5:30 pm ET for a live Twitter Q&A. Looking forward to it! pic.twitter.com/tDx3iKlFLC — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 23, 2019

We’re about 30 minutes away from me taking your questions live. Look forward to hearing what’s on your mind. Talk soon! — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 23, 2019

Hey, everybody—I’m here on the bus with my team and the press, and for the next 15 minutes, I’m taking your questions. Ask me anything by replying to this thread and using the #ButtigiegBusTour hashtag. Let’s get started! — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 23, 2019

This is so exciting!

So far he’s hardly answering any questions. I don’t get this. https://t.co/FWimB5mXg7 — Betsy Rothstein (@betsyscribeindc) September 23, 2019

Which specific Bible verse do you find most clearly justifies murdering babies in the womb? — Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) September 23, 2019

In the womb? In his eyes, it’s not even a human life until the baby draws its first breath on its own.

Don't you have an infanticide case to solve???? — Lorinda Keel (@lovesamerica01) September 23, 2019

Even though he finds the discovery in South Bend of the remains of 2,246 medically preserved fetuses “extremely disturbing,” he doesn’t want the case to “become political,” so, you know, he won’t be talking about that.

drop out pete — #GayWaiterPaul2020 (@PaulSorrentino3) September 23, 2019

That’s not a question.

Ok Computer or Kid A? #ButtigiegBusTour — SevenDicey (@SevenDicey) September 23, 2019

Kid A — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 23, 2019

how do you feel about the Oxford comma? #ButtigiegBusTour — Raleigh/Durham for Pete Buttigieg (@RDU4Pete) September 23, 2019

It’s useful, time-honored, and dignified. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 23, 2019

Are we there yet? #ButtigiegBusTour — Max Harris (@Max_S_Harris) September 23, 2019

I don’t know… you tell me, Max — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 23, 2019

You probably heard of Justin Trudeau’s costume incidents over the past few days. Anything edgy costumes in the past you’d like to share with us right now on the #ButtigiegBusTour ??? 🤔 — vn4pete (@vn4pete) September 23, 2019

Heck, Buttigieg’s taken a lot of flak from LGBT writers for not being “gay enough.” Look at the way he dresses!

so were you lying when you said “we should stand for what we believe in regardless of what Republicans think”, or did you just switch up because you realized Beto had more balls than you when it comes to gun policy? — brady lovett (@BradyLovett) September 23, 2019

Beto having balls … that’s the first we’ve heard.

Why were you praising #Medicare4All and then after meeting with all your corporate financers saying it "takes away choice". Change of heart, or change of bribes? #ButtigiegBusTour — Taylor (@atw623) September 23, 2019

How do you rationalize copying every other campaign? — GOB 🍀 #HellYes (@actuallygob) September 23, 2019

It’s gotten him to a respectable 9 percent in the polls — might as well keep rolling with it.

