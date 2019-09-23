Pete Buttigieg promises a 15-minute ‘ask me anything’ session from his tour bus, prefers ‘Kid A’ to ‘OK Computer’

Posted at 6:34 pm on September 23, 2019 by Brett T.

We’re not really sure of the point of this … especially limiting it to 15 minutes … but 2020 hopeful Pete Buttigieg thought he’d kill some time on his tour bus by answering — or not answering — any questions people wanted to tweet to him.

This is so exciting!

In the womb? In his eyes, it’s not even a human life until the baby draws its first breath on its own.

Even though he finds the discovery in South Bend of the remains of 2,246 medically preserved fetuses “extremely disturbing,” he doesn’t want the case to “become political,” so, you know, he won’t be talking about that.

That’s not a question.

Heck, Buttigieg’s taken a lot of flak from LGBT writers for not being “gay enough.” Look at the way he dresses!

Beto having balls … that’s the first we’ve heard.

It’s gotten him to a respectable 9 percent in the polls — might as well keep rolling with it.

