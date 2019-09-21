Friday was the day for students (and adults with free time on their hands) to protest inaction against climate change, with the untouchable teen sensation Greta Thunberg gathering with protesters in front of the White House.

We don’t know if Rep. Ilhan Omar walked off the job, but she did find the time to tweet a “summoning circle,” most likely from her air-conditioned office she was driven to.

Excellent.

That reminds us of back in 2016 when a handful of Wiccans held hands and walked around in a prayer circle chanting, “Be the Bern. Be the Bern.” It didn’t work.

