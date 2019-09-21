Friday was the day for students (and adults with free time on their hands) to protest inaction against climate change, with the untouchable teen sensation Greta Thunberg gathering with protesters in front of the White House.

We don’t know if Rep. Ilhan Omar walked off the job, but she did find the time to tweet a “summoning circle,” most likely from her air-conditioned office she was driven to.

Summoning circle.

Hope this works! 🌎

🌎 🌎

🌎 🌎 🌎 #Climatechange is 🌎 🌎 not a hoax! 🌎

🌎 🌎

🌎#ClimateStrike — Rep. Ilhan Omar (@Ilhan) September 20, 2019

Never heard of this but why not 🌎🌎🌎🌎

🌎 Ilhan 🌎

🌎 will 🌎

🌎 lose her 🌎

🌎 next 🌎

🌎 election. 🌎

🌎🌎🌎🌎 https://t.co/XxjVQtL7fx — Aubrey Bear (@NotReallyABear2) September 21, 2019

Excellent.

some people summoned something — Anthony Bialy (@AnthonyBialy) September 20, 2019

Also: 🌎🌎🌎🌎

🌎 Conclusive🌎

🌎 proof will 🌎

🌎 show Ilhan 🌎

🌎 married her 🌎

🌎 brother. 🌎

🌎🌎🌎🌎 🤷‍♂️ — Tom Kattman (@TomKattman) September 21, 2019

Summoning circle.

Hope this works! 😂 😂 😂

😂 Ilhan Omar 😂

😂 Married her 😂

😂 Brother! 😂

😂 😂 😂 — TheBaconHairy (@OMEN_Reborn) September 21, 2019

– 🌎🌎🌎🌎

🌎 You 🌎

🌎 married 🌎

🌎 your 🌎

🌎 brother 🌎

🌎 🌎

🌎🌎🌎🌎 — St. Antoninus of the Desert (@LoneStarTexian) September 21, 2019

Spell casting is haram y'know. — Jaeger Sylva (@JaegerPony) September 20, 2019

Summoning circles are part of witchcraft. Just an FYI. No judgement. — Heather Patterson (@HeatherIsTaken) September 21, 2019

That reminds us of back in 2016 when a handful of Wiccans held hands and walked around in a prayer circle chanting, “Be the Bern. Be the Bern.” It didn’t work.

U doing voodoo? — Zach Wells 🇺🇸 (@WellzZach) September 20, 2019

The intern that tweeted this should be fired — That Trump Guy 🇺🇸 (@ThatTrumpGuy) September 20, 2019

Now you've got a circle hoax and a climate hoax together. 🙄 — Katie Yonke (@JKHomestead) September 20, 2019

This is bad. — Lisa H Turnage (@LisaTurnage12) September 20, 2019

Climate change was happening long before humans – it happened many times since humanity was around. We like to refer to it as #WEATHER. There was a mini ice age only a few hundred years ago-in the 1800’s lakes & rivers in New Mexico and Nevada dried up. It’s called shit happens. — Jay Engelmayer 🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@jengelmayer) September 20, 2019

In Utah we call it seasonal change. Happens every year — W0LFLY (@realW0LFLY) September 20, 2019

Going with magic…. That'll teach em to believe the science. 🙄 — Nathan (@LabelsAreLazy) September 20, 2019

“The world is in danger! This is a crisis”

Also

“I hope this summoning circle helps you to take this seriously” — All The Fiends (@TylerDoor) September 20, 2019

