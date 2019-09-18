It’s been kind of fun watching old-timers like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer try to wrangle youngsters like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her squad and keep them from tipping over the boat with their far-left policies and non-stop social media engagement. For example, Pelosi knows that an impeachment trial of President Trump would be a disaster for Democrats, but some in her caucus can talk about nothing else.

We don’t know what Schumer’s been up to, but it obviously hasn’t been watching the Democratic debates. The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle’s Justin Murphy reports that Schumer claims not to know any other Democrats who are on board with Beto O’Rourke’s gun confiscation policy, which means he ought to get out and meet more Democrats.

Sorry, Charlie … that cat’s out of the bag, what with O’Rourke selling “Hell Yes We’re Going to Take Your AR-15” T-shirts at his campaign store. He might be running at 1 percent in the latest polls, but he’s steering the rest of the candidates in his direction on confiscation. The Dems are going into 2020 with that albatross around their necks.

