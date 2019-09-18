It’s been kind of fun watching old-timers like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer try to wrangle youngsters like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her squad and keep them from tipping over the boat with their far-left policies and non-stop social media engagement. For example, Pelosi knows that an impeachment trial of President Trump would be a disaster for Democrats, but some in her caucus can talk about nothing else.

We don’t know what Schumer’s been up to, but it obviously hasn’t been watching the Democratic debates. The Rochester Democrat & Chronicle’s Justin Murphy reports that Schumer claims not to know any other Democrats who are on board with Beto O’Rourke’s gun confiscation policy, which means he ought to get out and meet more Democrats.

Asked about @realDonaldTrump blaming @BetoORourke's gun removal comments for making it harder to pass gun control, @SenSchumer says: "I don’t know of any other Democrat who agrees with Beto O’Rourke, but it’s no excuse not to go forward." — Justin Murphy (@CitizenMurphy) September 18, 2019

Nobody. Except for Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, both of whom agree with him, have said so publicly, and are currently serving in the Senate with Chuck Schumer. https://t.co/hGMENYb0m8 — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) September 18, 2019

And Dianne Feinstein: “Mr. and Mrs. America, turn them all in!” https://t.co/f0KwiCD46g https://t.co/2MzX7TJP4o — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) September 18, 2019

And Diane Feinstein, who has been pushing for gun bans since she saw so many of her classmates slaughtered at Appomattox Courthouse and Bull Run. — Victor Tango Kilo (@GenghisKhet) September 18, 2019

And Joe Biden — Mike Credelle (@mcredelle) September 18, 2019

Didn't Biden endorse confiscation too? He just danced around the mandatory part. — Vaiv (@Vaiv71738794) September 18, 2019

It's really insulting how stupid these people think we are. — P Henry Martin (@PHenryMartin1) September 18, 2019

O’Rourke is a gift for Republicans. — Bob Sampson (@bobsalpha1) September 18, 2019

Bold move for Chuck to admit that Booker and Harris say ridiculous things while pandering for votes. — Tom (@nuancedrioter) September 18, 2019

"We all agreed not to evolve to supporting confiscation until AFTER we get an assault weapons ban on the books." — Buried Bump Stock (@RichardMilhousN) September 18, 2019

Sorry, Charlie … that cat’s out of the bag, what with O’Rourke selling “Hell Yes We’re Going to Take Your AR-15” T-shirts at his campaign store. He might be running at 1 percent in the latest polls, but he’s steering the rest of the candidates in his direction on confiscation. The Dems are going into 2020 with that albatross around their necks.

