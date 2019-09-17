“Hell yes,” is what Beto O’Rourke told ABC News’ David Muir last week after Muir asked him during the Democratic debate if he was proposing taking away Americans’ guns, and he even had the “Hell Yes We’re Going to Take Your AR-15” T-shirts ready to go at his campaign shop the next morning. O’Rourke also laid the blame for the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart directly at President Trump’s feet.

O’Rourke’s tough talk on guns doesn’t seem to have helped him at all; in fact, according to the new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, O’Rourke’s support dropped from 2 to 1 percent following the third presidential debate. (Kamala Harris also took a huge hit, dropping 8 points.)

New WSJ-NBC poll of Democratic primary voters: Biden 31 Warren 25 Sanders 14 Buttigieg 7 Harris 5 Yang 4 Klobuchar 2 Booker 2: pic.twitter.com/uOaDXr7BLS — Byron York (@ByronYork) September 17, 2019

Beto's strategy on guns was not rewarded. https://t.co/EHSYMi5hqN — Ben Domenech (@bdomenech) September 17, 2019

No, it was not.

You hate to see it. — John (@Johnnyboy0212) September 17, 2019

Just shows you that twitter isn’t real life — Paige Sullivan (@PaigeSully88) September 17, 2019

Good. He's a clown, a self-absorbed, un-serious dilettante. We have enough of those on the Dem stage anyway. — David Ross (@djross95) September 17, 2019

The fact that Robert Francis is being beaten by Andrew Yang should tell him that maybe he should reevaluate having a career in politics. Maybe he could be a cast member at Disney World. — Assault Clip (@assaultclip) September 17, 2019

I am not sure that Disney would hire someone with a criminal record — Mike (@mikeotg2012) September 18, 2019

Corn Pop would have polled higher. — Turgot (@Secret_du_Roy) September 17, 2019

Obvs needs more gratuitous profanity — The Meturgeman (@DraftRyan2016) September 17, 2019

Guys, we don’t think we need to worry about President O’Rourke confiscating our AR-15s.

My guess. Joe fades. Warren or Bernie will be the candidate. It's going to be socialism v capitalism and the top of the ticket will matter far less than usual. It's two completely opposite visions. — AtticusLee (@AtticusLee6) September 17, 2019

