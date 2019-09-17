“Hell yes,” is what Beto O’Rourke told ABC News’ David Muir last week after Muir asked him during the Democratic debate if he was proposing taking away Americans’ guns, and he even had the “Hell Yes We’re Going to Take Your AR-15” T-shirts ready to go at his campaign shop the next morning. O’Rourke also laid the blame for the mass shooting at an El Paso Walmart directly at President Trump’s feet.

O’Rourke’s tough talk on guns doesn’t seem to have helped him at all; in fact, according to the new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, O’Rourke’s support dropped from 2 to 1 percent following the third presidential debate. (Kamala Harris also took a huge hit, dropping 8 points.)

No, it was not.

Trending

Guys, we don’t think we need to worry about President O’Rourke confiscating our AR-15s.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: 1 percentBeto O'Rourkedebatenbc newspollwall street journal