As Twitchy reported earlier, reporters were growing frustrated trying to get some comment from the Pete Buttigieg camp on the death of a South Bend abortionist and the discovery of the remains of 2,246 medically preserved fetuses in his home. However, Buttigieg opened up to a TV camera Wednesday afternoon after days of silence and said he didn’t want the incident to become political.

Just another local crime story I guess… https://t.co/dUG75s18UX — John Sexton (@verumserum) September 19, 2019

One person who made it political is Rep. Jim Banks, who posted this thread on Sunday and which has surfaced again Wednesday night:

It must be noted Pete Buttigieg opposed options for women in South Bend that could’ve provided an alternative to the direct descendant to Ulrich Klopfer’s house of horrors. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 15, 2019

I was working with then-Governor Mike Pence while I was in the Indiana Senate to restrict Indiana abortionists – who we felt needed additional oversight – and at the same time promote better care options for women. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 15, 2019

Our fears became justified after the Women’s Pavilion (owned by Dr. Klopfer) was found to have violated the law nine times. For example, Dr. Klopfer performed an abortion on a 10 yr old who was raped by her uncle. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 15, 2019

South Bend’s Whole Women’s Health replaced the Pavilion and employed some of the same staff as the Women’s Pavilion. Liam Morley, Dr. Klopfer’s former employee, was listed as the clinic’s administrator. One physician said it “has the same kind of profile as Dr. Klopfer’s.” — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 15, 2019

As such, the Indiana Department of Health found Whole Women’s Health unsafe for lacking a “reputable and responsible character.” The State of Indiana denied the abortion facility a license. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 15, 2019

But there was a push to keep Whole Women’s Health open. That effort resulted in a federal judge issuing a preliminary injunction allowing it to perform unlicensed abortions. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 15, 2019

This bothered many. Some residents decided to open a pro-life pregnancy center called Women’s Care Center right next to the Whole Women’s Health. The hope was that women would be provided a safe, alternative choice to Whole Women’s Health. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 15, 2019

But South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg obstructed the alternative facility. He proudly vetoed a rezoning decision, denying Women’s Care Center their intended site. It forced them to find a new location to open. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 15, 2019

Afterwards, he touted his veto to the South Bend Tribune. Buttigieg told the Tribune he did not find it “responsible” to situate the two organizations “literally right next to each other.” — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 15, 2019

To this day, Mayor Pete seems proud he supported Whole Women’s Health with “the same kind of profile as Dr. Klopfer’s.” His national press secretary recently touted it in an interview with the Chicago Tribune. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 15, 2019

This is especially troubling now that we’ve learned what kind of monster Dr. Klopfer really was. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 15, 2019

Now that this has come to light, Mayor Pete Buttigieg should apologize for his actions and his flagrant disregard for the state of Indiana’s skepticism towards Whole Women’s Health. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 15, 2019

The good news in all this is that the pro-life Women’s Care Center remains undeterred. It serves 2/3 of mothers in South Bend and offers a multitude of free medical services, parenting classes and important goods such as strollers, cribs, car seats and clothing. — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) September 15, 2019

Please, Jim. Pete's asking us not to politicize this issue because only he's allowed to do that. https://t.co/RSgB9Mbuql — Mo Mo (@molratty) September 19, 2019

Exactly.

