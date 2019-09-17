As Twitchy reported, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski testified before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday in what some are calling the first official “impeachment hearing” of the president.

The hearing was contentious, and at one point Lewandowski took a shot at Rep. Eric Swalwell by referring to him as “President Swalwell.” Swalwell was, of course, the first Democrat to drop out of the race.

Here’s video from the Washington Examiner:

