As Twitchy reported, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski testified before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday in what some are calling the first official “impeachment hearing” of the president.

The hearing was contentious, and at one point Lewandowski took a shot at Rep. Eric Swalwell by referring to him as “President Swalwell.” Swalwell was, of course, the first Democrat to drop out of the race.

Corey Lewandowski makes an apparent dig at former Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Eric Swalwell https://t.co/X0oJgGfzaZ pic.twitter.com/cOZIcrOifC — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) September 17, 2019

Here’s video from the Washington Examiner:

"Why don't you read the words? Why won't you read the words aloud?" Rep. @EricSwalwell was insistent that @CLewandowski_ read words from the Mueller report. Lewandowski taunted Swalwell by calling him "President Swalwell," referencing his failed presidential campaign. https://t.co/Fsg1tuMEGx pic.twitter.com/HSLpPDgeQm — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 17, 2019

