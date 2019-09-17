The irony that Hillary Clinton refuses to accept the results of an election is so thick you couldn’t cut it with a knife, and as Twitchy reported earlier, Clinton has apparently been talking with some of the 2020 Democratic candidates, ending each conversation with a warning about voter suppression efforts, shades of Stacey Abrams.

The Hill has posted video of Clinton speaking at George Washington University Tuesday and accusing Republicans of doing whatever they can to keep racial minorities away from the polls.

Hillary Clinton: "Voter purging is another form of voter suppression. Between 2012, when President Obama ran, and 2016, when I ran, 12 million — 12 million voters — were purged from the rolls." https://t.co/2Hs4uSxVNw pic.twitter.com/FgdyqUf62c — The Hill (@thehill) September 17, 2019

She does realize that when you die, you don’t get to vote anymore. Or maybe she doesn’t … she’s a Democrat.

NARRATOR: The names purged from the rolls are people who had not voted in multiple elections and hadn't updated their registration information. No idea why Democrats insist on lobbying for government databases containing inaccurate information. https://t.co/DpkEsoOlNa — RBe (@RBPundit) September 17, 2019

Yes. Because they were either dead, moved, or hadn't voted during their state's required years-long window. — Liz Mac (@TheLizMac) September 17, 2019

Dead voters have rights too. — Jags Movie Guy (@MoviePaul) September 17, 2019

@HillaryClinton that is nearly the exact number of people who died in the period. Are you suggesting that dead people remain on the voter rolls? — Jeff Walker (@superhawk41) September 17, 2019

Shorter Hillary: Republicans are trying to suppress the votes of people who moved out of state and dead people. — Double D (@DoubleD2k15) September 17, 2019

Allowing inaccurate voter info to remain suppresses my vote. Purge away. — Hellion 2172 (@hellion2172) September 17, 2019

Also, was there a mass epidemic of people showing up to the polls and not being able to vote because they had been purged? — Chris Hynes (@realchrishynes) September 17, 2019

Yes, 12 million people showed up to vote and were told they could only submit a provisional ballot … because no one ever dies or moves.

Hillary Clinton can’t help herself. She’s a pathological liar. She will never learn. Nothing wrong with purging voter rolls were the voters have changed addresses or died. Just another liberal lying scam to question legitimacy of American elections. — Jeffrey W. Ludwig (@jwludwig) September 17, 2019

How do you figure that purging is suppression? Even if you are not on the rolls, you get a provisional ballot and after it is determined if you are eligible or not. One wonders why the Dems want such inaccurate information on the rolls. 🤔 — Opinionated Witch (@smokenashes911) September 17, 2019

I'm still on the voter roll of the State I left last year. My father is still on the voter roll of that State and he died in 2014.

We both can be safely purged from those rolls and nobody would be cheating because neither of us can vote in that State any longer.

Dumbass. — The World's Foremost Authority (@RayShowRatio) September 17, 2019

She still believes her rightful throne was stolen from her. — Ohio Hayseed ⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@venividivicki63) September 17, 2019

And yet the non-president of the United States hangs out with the non-governor of Georgia to commiserate over how voter suppression cost them their rightful offices.

