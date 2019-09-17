This has gotta be music to Donald Trump’s ears:

Hillary Clinton giving advice on winning presidential elections is as ridiculous as … well, Hillary Clinton giving advice on winning presidential elections.

Yeah they do.

We’re not sure. But suggesting you lost because of “voter suppression” is one thing that never goes out of style (as long as you’re a Democrat, anyway):

Stay golden, Hillary Clinton.

