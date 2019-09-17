This has gotta be music to Donald Trump’s ears:
Hillary Clinton says she’s talked to many 2020 candidates about things like digital outreach and investments in the early states. Says she has ended the convo with a warning about voter suppression efforts.
Hillary Clinton giving advice on winning presidential elections is as ridiculous as … well, Hillary Clinton giving advice on winning presidential elections.
Taking advice from Hillary? Omg, the jokes write themselves …….
Perfect person to take advice from on how to win 😂
To give them advice on what not to do? lol
"So it turns out there's this place called Wisconsin…"
Did she tell them where the state of Wisconsin is on a map? https://t.co/Eu5IJx1AQW
"Is Pokemon Go still a thing?" https://t.co/MLUG4DBbSQ
We’re not sure. But suggesting you lost because of “voter suppression” is one thing that never goes out of style (as long as you’re a Democrat, anyway):
Oh look… claims of election rigging https://t.co/OqVJbMerFF
