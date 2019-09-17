Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski testified before the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday in what some are calling the first official “impeachment hearing” of the president.

The hearing was contentious — at one point he addressed “President Swalwell” — and when asked by Rep. Matt Gaetz why Democrats are proceeding with the possibility of impeachment, Lewandowski didn’t hesitate to answer:

"I think they hate this president more than they love their country," Lewandowski says in response to a question from Gaetz about why Dems are proceeding with the possibility of impeachment. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) September 17, 2019

Not a single word of that is untrue. https://t.co/zbb4x22LWG — RBe (@RBPundit) September 17, 2019

It's the truth. — Bonnie O (@bloc52) September 17, 2019

He's right — Buffalo Bill (@Buffalo_Bill33) September 17, 2019

I'd agree with that statement. — James Downey U.S. Code § 2385 (@Doophenshmirtz) September 17, 2019

That would be an accurate assessment. https://t.co/GHmlLZXWnY — Sandy (@RightGlockMom) September 17, 2019

He's right. — Eric Sandberg (@Guitarlord34) September 17, 2019

True story Maggie … true story. No matter how you and your pals try to spin it. President Trump will easily be re-elected and you are heading into oblivion. https://t.co/u5Ck3ys2GN — Laurel Cates (@la_cates) September 17, 2019

How are comments like that permissible under House rules? I thought it was contrary to the rules to impugn the motives of fellow members. — Concerned Citizen (@politicsbos) September 17, 2019

But if he’s telling the truth about their motives, he’s not impugning them, is he? Here’s Gaetz:

Dems are squandering precious time on faux impeachment proceedings and dragging Corey Lewandowski through pointless hearings. They’re doing nothing to create jobs, reform immigration laws, fix our healthcare system, or put more money in Americans' pockets. — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) September 17, 2019

* * *

Update:

Here’s video of the exchange from The Hill:

.@MattGaetz: "Do you have a thought as to why we continue to engage in a charade that is overwhelmingly opposed by the American people & fundamentally misunderstood by my Democrat colleagues?"@CLewandowski_: "I think they hate this president more than they love their country." pic.twitter.com/Dmft1yWhd4 — The Hill (@thehill) September 17, 2019

