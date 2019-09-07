We were going to just post a quick update to our earlier post about Kamala Harris laughing and saying, “Well said, well said,” after a man at a campaign event described President Trump’s actions as “mentally retarded.” Update: Harris apologizes. However, the story’s longer than that — apparently she hadn’t even heard him when she said, “Well said!”

I just asked @KamalaHarris about someone at her event yesterday calling President Trump “mentally retarded.” She told me: “It’s an incredibly offensive term” and she does not condone it, noting her disabilities plan. — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) September 7, 2019

“Noting her disabilities plan.” The one for retards?

@KamalaHarris told me that “in the year 2019, people should know it’s hurtful.” She said she did not hear him use the term. — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) September 7, 2019

Posting video soon. Here is our exchange: pic.twitter.com/1VegOapc54 — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) September 7, 2019

But then why didn’t she say something to the man whose words were offensive and hurtful? Guess she just missed that part.

I noted to Harris that she did not correct the man who used the term. Did she hear him? “I heard him talk about the other stuff. And then that came later. And it was not something that I really heard or processed.” — Caitlin Huey-Burns (@CHueyBurns) September 7, 2019

So she lied. — "Fredo" is racist toward Italians who are dumb (@jtLOL) September 7, 2019

That, or she just doesn’t actually listen to people at her town hall events when they ask questions.

Then why did she say “well said”. That is an endorsement — hynterd (@HdavisHunter) September 7, 2019

I think this needs a stand-alone statement or tweet. I adore Kamala, but she needs to model how politicians should behave. There are ill-informed fans/supporters in every group, and those who lead them need to call out toxic or harmful behaviours. #CriptheVote — Risen (@ccpotterton) September 7, 2019

Remember that the media had no problem calling out President Trump and all of his supporters as white supremacists after a few started that “Send her back!” chant about Rep. Ilhan Omar. Trump claimed he didn’t hear it at first, but reporters doubted that story and CNN’s detectives even sat silent for the time that Trump had allowed the chant to go on (13 seconds by their analysis).

Or, the media could just assume Harris is telling the truth and didn’t hear it, or just explain away that it was a guy whom we don’t even know is a supporter. (If this were Trump, though, CNN would have doxxed the guy by now and rolled a camera van into his driveway.)

i.e. 1. Unreserved apology. 2. Talk about how society has ingrained ablist language in all of us. 3. Vow to call out toxic behaviours or language. 4. Talk about how leaders are accountable for the behaviours they encourage in their supporters. (5. Cross-campaign civility pledge?) — Risen (@ccpotterton) September 7, 2019

Then why did she say “well said”. That is an endorsement — hynterd (@HdavisHunter) September 7, 2019

If you can't fully hear what a person is saying, you don't respond "well said" just bc it was a 45-critique — Four Wheel Workout™️ ♿️ aka Four Wheel JD™️ (@4WheelWorkOut) September 7, 2019

I would buy it if she had spoken out AT the event; she didn’t. — Pixie 🇺🇸 SugarStraw (@pixiejss) September 7, 2019

She said she didn't hear it, and she's denouncing it now. Whaddaya want? — Andrew (@AndrewSnarks) September 7, 2019

Her to stop lying — Jozef T'Challomy (@JozefColomy) September 7, 2019

So this must be the thing that someone I saw earlier that someone said "Kamala really needs to get on top of this". Ooooh yeah, she REALLY needs to get out in front of this. As does EVERY candidate need to be clear that ableism is not cool. — John D 🏳️‍🌈 (@charmcity1973) September 7, 2019

Not the owning and apology I expected from her. pic.twitter.com/AmMQuOFUiu — CocoRosso (@coccobella19) September 7, 2019

Factcheck : She's a liar — Henry Chinaski (@ashsoles) September 7, 2019

And you let her lie to your face without challenge — learn computer stuff (@realbly1) September 7, 2019

Then what was she responding to? She heard it. — WeWereBornFreeAndWeWillStayFree (@velcra820) September 7, 2019

Did you ask her why she laughed and replied “well said well said”. I mean that’s what reporters do right — Kevin D (@kdsats72) September 7, 2019

She won’t win so it won’t matter — Mo (@Monica48996250) September 7, 2019

* * *

So Harris has finally tweeted about the incident. Raise your hand if you believe this for a second:

When my staff played the video from my town hall yesterday, it was upsetting. I didn’t hear the words the man used in that moment, but if I had I would’ve stopped and corrected him. I’m sorry. That word and others like it aren’t acceptable. Ever. https://t.co/mNmo1hyNpW — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 7, 2019