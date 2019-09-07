Remember when Barack Obama got a slap on the wrist for making a joke about the Special Olympics? That was all on him, and to be fair, this was Kamala Harris responding to a questioner at one of her campaign events. But laughing and saying “well said, well said” doesn’t put much distance between you and the citizen who describes President Trump’s actions as “mentally retarded.”

During a rally, a voter referred to Trump's actions as "mentally retarded", prompting @KamalaHarris to laugh and say, "well said, well said." I hate amplifying content I know the right will seize on and twist for their own hypocritical gain, but this hurts my heart. #CripTheVote pic.twitter.com/aVQWtLFw30 — Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) September 7, 2019

Now the poster, Kendally Brown, is a disabled healthcare advocate and isn’t necessarily thrilled that a right-wing publication like The Daily Wire ran with her video. She probably wouldn’t want us amplifying it either, but come on — we even avoid embedding tweets using the slur “libtard” because it’s just an ugly word with an ugly origin.

Using "retarded" as a slur and an insult is never, EVER "well said", @KamalaHarris, no matter who it's against and no matter the larger point being made. It's ALWAYS a betrayal of the disability community. We need—and expect—better from you. #CripTheVote https://t.co/XCQmlcmPG3 — Kendally Brown (@kendallybrown) September 7, 2019

Again, maybe Harris was just caught up in the moment and didn’t want to lecture a possible supporter on his language, but she really ought to say something.

Yikes, Senator. I'm a fan of yours, but this is not cool. Please apologize. — Renee (@paix120) September 7, 2019

Wow this hurts my heart. My kids are in their 20s and would never say something like this. She needs some sensitivity awareness teachings since this isn’t coming naturally unfortunately — Kathy (@Kathy10938807) September 7, 2019

Wow! Senator Harris, I expected better! Please correct this! Do better! Be better! — Jenni Breier (@JenniferLBreier) September 7, 2019

Not okay, Senator Harris. I like you a lot, but you need to apologize for this. The sooner, the better. — Laura (@CatLadyLC) September 7, 2019

Ditto. I say that as a mother of a son with an intellectual disability, who watched him try to pretend this word didn’t cut the deepest. Please retract. — TorontoMoira (@DunphyMoira) September 7, 2019

This would have been a great time for Harris to tell that questioner that we don't talk that way about anyone, even Trump. That "well said, well said" comment is going to hurt her — Brian M. Branch (@branchi1292) September 7, 2019

I like Senator Harris. I respect her a lot, but this is not acceptable. I know you can't control what attendees say but you can control your reaction, or better yet use it as a teaching moment — Seeley 🏳️‍🌈 (@captainseeley) September 7, 2019

We they go low, we go high! — Bryan Salas (@sharethecourage) September 7, 2019

I hope, and do believe she will apologize for this. It was not ok but I believe she is something who is smart and compassionate enough to admit this was not ok and grow from it. — Brendan McIntyre 🌎❄️🌈🗽🥀 (@osuphantom) September 7, 2019

My brother has down syndrome and has a heart of gold compared to Donald J Trump and is a better man. Kamala Harris you lost my vote. — JM Scamihorn (@scamihorn) September 7, 2019

Imagine that wokeness and actual empathy are two separate, very different, things, and it will make more sense. — White Chocolate (@rhodeislander) September 7, 2019

This could’ve been a moment for her to educate her supporter that is not word that should be used. Shame she said “well said”. — 🌴Dor!s🧜🏻‍♀️ (@iDorisV) September 7, 2019

Oh god. That’s not great. — iTellStories (@LaJuliciousOne) September 7, 2019

"the right will seize on this" uhh, no one here is forcing you to mock disabilities, you are doing it yourselves. — random thoughts (@musings_n) September 7, 2019

“Conservatives pounce on Kamala Harris after campaign event attendee uses inappropriate term.”

I’m not seizing on it. It was rude and wrong. I don’t like when either side acts like this. The man speaking may not have meant it as derogatory, being from another culture, but who knows? 😳 — ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Restless Rebel (@outdoorwanderer) September 7, 2019

It’s not cool, and we do assume Harris will apologize. If she doesn’t, or doesn’t do a good job at it, this will hurt her.

