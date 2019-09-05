You might remember Rep. Joe Kennedy from the Democratic response to President Trump’s State of the Union address — he’s the guy who put on the wrong lip balm and looked liked he was drooling the entire time.

He wasn’t drooling during a recent interview, but he might as well have been: He’s got his eye on a Senate seat and a hunger to do away with all of the established institutions that make America a representative republic.

Brian Fallon, Hillary Clinton’s former press secretary, caught the interview:

In a new interview, Joe Kennedy III endorses abolishing 1) the electoral college, 2) life tenure for Supreme Court judges, and 3) the Senate filibuster.https://t.co/xRtow2jB7r — Brian Fallon (@brianefallon) September 5, 2019

“Kennedy endorsed several controversial ideas”? They certainly aren’t controversial if you’re a Democrat … it’s controversial not to want to eliminate the Electoral College. Even Hillary wants that thing gone, though we think with her it might be personal.

We’re still not sure why the Democrats picked Kennedy to deliver the Democratic response to Trump’s State of the Union, but they must think he’s the future of the party — which is good for Republicans.

Why not just go the full Monty. Abolish the senate and make us citizens turn over all their money to the govt Oh wait .. that’s the 2020 Dem Platform. Oops 🙊 — brandonwojo (@brandonwojo) September 5, 2019

How do we go about abolishing nuts like the Kennedys in American politics? — GlenninVirginia (@GlenninVirginia) September 5, 2019

How about instead we abolish 1) Kennedys, but most importantly 2) all of the fucked up liquor laws in his home state — Eugene Hamilton (@maybenotethan) September 5, 2019

Gotta vote Democratic to preserve norms. https://t.co/7uJlb1hhCH — BT (@back_ttys) September 5, 2019

i thought we had to get rid of trump so we could preserve norms? — Every Cow Fart Is A Policy Failure (@jer2911tx) September 5, 2019

3 constitutional amendments in one candidate. 1992 was the last one done, and it had to do with Congressional pay and had been under discussion since the founding. Good luck. — theBenfluencer_M🍑🍬 (@benfluencer) September 5, 2019

He can howl into the wind as much as he likes. — Brian Jackson (@brianjacksonXP) September 5, 2019

Yeah. They've got to say all this goofy stuff. Such are the times. Price of entry, etc and so forth. 0 chance of anything of this happening of course. Constitutional something something. My fave is the dude at Think Progress ups the ante with a dead serious: Abolish the Senate! https://t.co/onwlPyWIHs — John Noonan (@noonanjo) September 5, 2019

Vox has been pretty hot to abolish the Senate for a while now.

we had a similar dynamic on the right a few years ago. Still a touch of it left. You get outside voices making serious cases for legislative impossibilities (like demanding Obamacare be abolished when Dems held Senate/WH), and then grassroots back it. Problem is it backfires. — John Noonan (@noonanjo) September 5, 2019

FYI: Filibuster has nothing to with the constitution. — Grizzle (@clownofwinter) September 5, 2019

tweet with the same fiery confidence as this guy patiently explaining senate rules to a senate staffer https://t.co/CU7T7qoaml — John Noonan (@noonanjo) September 5, 2019

Media talks ad nauseam about the populism which captured the Right in 2016. But if a Republic is designed to protect against the ugliness of raw democracy, which the founders saw as just as deadly as tyranny, look at the checks on popular will that the Left wants to strip away. https://t.co/onwlPyWIHs — John Noonan (@noonanjo) September 5, 2019

Easy to ignore, b/c it's nothing more than a manifestation of the current political environment where they are temporarily disadvantaged and thus feeling powerless. Amnesia will kick in when they're back in power. But bad ideas, even ones going nowhere, are still bad ideas. — John Noonan (@noonanjo) September 5, 2019

Hillary was supposed to win, she lost, and the Democrats went nuts. It’s pretty simple really.

Related: