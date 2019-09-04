OK, here’s the thing. The climate is changing — very, very gradually, as it always has and always will — and CNN is brining on 10 Democratic candidates for president this afternoon, evening, and into the night to propose things that will do nothing to stop climate change from happening.

Most are proposing things that will never happen because they’ll never be elected president, but Kamala Harris seems to think if she’s elected president, she’ll get rid of the filibuster if that’s what it takes to pass the Green New Deal, which last we check would cost some $93 trillion over 10 years, or about $65,000 per household per year.

.@KamalaHarris at CNN climate change town hall: “I am prepared to get rid of the filibuster to pass the Green New Deal.” — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 4, 2019

Really?

If Republicans continue to block progress, I’ll get rid of the filibuster to pass a Green New Deal. #ClimateTownHall — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 4, 2019

.@KamalaHarris: As president, "I am prepared to get rid of the filibuster to pass a Green New Deal" pic.twitter.com/eyaTAaXYoG — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 4, 2019

Sahil ,can she do that as President? — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) September 4, 2019

Presidents don’t vote on it but a president’s position will affect whether there are 50 Senate votes to do it — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) September 4, 2019

So, no. She can’t do it.

The Executive Branch is powerless to jettison the filibuster – or any other Legislative Branch rule. But I digress. => https://t.co/le7jPvWZuq — David M. Drucker (@DavidMDrucker) September 4, 2019

I don't think the President can do that. — Kevin Davis (@kevindavis338) September 4, 2019

The president has no authority to change the rules of the Senate. https://t.co/q4iuHXsltj — Gabriel Malor (@gabrielmalor) September 4, 2019

True, but I’ve seen 0 evidence to suggest Harris is aware of any limitations on what the POTUS can do. At least not for the purpose of campaign promises. — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) September 4, 2019

How, praytell, would the president get rid of the filibuster? — Will (@NHBullmoose) September 4, 2019

Anyone push back on this or nah? — kerry (@americanestdude) September 4, 2019

Could she be a worse candidate? Does she have any clue what's she's doing? Is she high? — Gburgy 🥀🥀🥀 (@Gburgy3) September 4, 2019

She so ridiculous it's just crazy. She must be getting high. — Gburgy 🥀🥀🥀 (@Gburgy3) September 4, 2019

Listening to Snoop in college again 🤣🤣 — Bumpelstiltskin (@Bumpelstiltskin) September 4, 2019

She’s high and listening to famous rappers whose albums won’t be released for several years yet.

Why Kamala Harris is never going to be the nominee or president, Exhibit 999999 — Contented Independent (@ContentedIndie) September 4, 2019

Is she prepared to use the 100 senate votes she gets as president too? I mean as long as we are making shyt up as we go, why not? — Don Cheech (@donciccio807) September 4, 2019

Did anyone tell the freshman senator that the President doesn't set the rules of the Senate? — Tommy Oh (@tommyro1982) September 4, 2019

She’s in the Senate now; you’d think she’d have some idea of separation of powers.

Related: