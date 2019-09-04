OK, here’s the thing. The climate is changing — very, very gradually, as it always has and always will — and CNN is brining on 10 Democratic candidates for president this afternoon, evening, and into the night to propose things that will do nothing to stop climate change from happening.

Most are proposing things that will never happen because they’ll never be elected president, but Kamala Harris seems to think if she’s elected president, she’ll get rid of the filibuster if that’s what it takes to pass the Green New Deal, which last we check would cost some $93 trillion over 10 years, or about $65,000 per household per year.

Really?

So, no. She can’t do it.

She’s high and listening to famous rappers whose albums won’t be released for several years yet.

She’s in the Senate now; you’d think she’d have some idea of separation of powers.

