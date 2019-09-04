As Twitchy reported, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told Sen. Ted Cruz to “keep our name out of your mouth” after he namechecked her city in a tweet about gun control laws and how they don’t work. In response, she tweeted a list of states from where the guns recovered in Chicago come from … if those red states would just adopt Chicago’s tough gun control laws, all would be solved … right?

Cruz tore that argument apart, and in the end, Lightfoot invited the senator to Chicago to “learn about the root causes of gun violence.”

We don’t know if Cruz will take her up on the offer (it wouldn’t seem to be the best use of time for his constituents), but he did offer that “the most significant ‘root cause’ is that criminals have all the guns.”

We don’t know where this back-and-forth between Lightfoot and Cruz will lead next, but Lightfoot’s not getting a lot of backup in her mentions.

