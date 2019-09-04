As Twitchy reported, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told Sen. Ted Cruz to “keep our name out of your mouth” after he namechecked her city in a tweet about gun control laws and how they don’t work. In response, she tweeted a list of states from where the guns recovered in Chicago come from … if those red states would just adopt Chicago’s tough gun control laws, all would be solved … right?

Cruz tore that argument apart, and in the end, Lightfoot invited the senator to Chicago to “learn about the root causes of gun violence.”

2)If you want to come to Chicago and learn about the root causes of gun violence, I’ll be glad to show you around & we can have that convo. But enough with this dishonest use of our city as a cheap symbol to cover for the @gop’s unwillingness to protect their constituents. — Lori Lightfoot (@LightfootForChi) September 4, 2019

We don’t know if Cruz will take her up on the offer (it wouldn’t seem to be the best use of time for his constituents), but he did offer that “the most significant ‘root cause’ is that criminals have all the guns.”

We don’t know where this back-and-forth between Lightfoot and Cruz will lead next, but Lightfoot’s not getting a lot of backup in her mentions.

“Dishonest” is me being shot at, getting a photo & license plate of the vehicle, able to ID shooter, and having Chicago’s SA refuse to let me file a report/press charges. Crime is worse than reported. Your corrupt lackeys are suppressing justice to make numbers look better. — David Ratliff 🐻 (@1ChicagoDave) September 4, 2019

Hey Lightfoot, don't blame the republicans for Chicago's problem. You along with the rest of these democrats have handcuffed our police with these so called reforms. How about reforming the judicial system. Right now it's nothing but a revolving door for criminals. — Don Harrigan (@DonHarrigan) September 4, 2019

Don’t forgot to stop by the State’s Attorney office and Cook County Circuit Court on your tour to show @tedcruz how easy it is for convicted felons who are arrested for felony gun charges to be released on bond. — J. Virtue (@bornwithvirtue) September 4, 2019

Sen. Cruz is correct. Sorry. — Paul Simpson ✝️ 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@Simpson28P) September 4, 2019

By your own words you're saying illegal gun purchases are the problem which means your gun control accomplishes absolutely NOTHING. THe argument against gun control is that then only the bad guys will have guns, you're proving this argument. — Zaggs (@Zaggs) September 4, 2019

Maybe they’ll stop using Chicago as a cheap symbol when you quit using gun owners as one. You’ve got some of the most draconian laws in the country. People had to sue you for the right to defend themselves. And you still blame the guns. — Bocephus (@lordthx1139) September 4, 2019

The root problem of gun violence in chicago is you and your extremely corrupt city not enforcing the law. — David Empson (@Doc_Rock1) September 4, 2019

Girl please, we are in Chicago and you protect criminals. The root cause is the heart, no love of God, father less homes and a dependency on welfare and free hand outs. Lori you’re tripping hard trying to blame this on republicans. SMH. — Grace (@JenNie77454852) September 4, 2019

The root cause is not guns. The root cause is your party's poverty machine and the garbage culture they've created to keep it running. — Antonio Martinez (@djtechchicago) September 4, 2019

Lori you are clueless — Dawn (@dangert4) September 4, 2019

Mayor, I am not sure who is being dishonest here. Chicago routinely leads the country in homicides. Routinely has dozens shot on summer weekends. This happens because people like you are more interested in optics than being honest. — sekellogg (@sekellogg) September 4, 2019

Unwillingness to protect constituents? Really? You mean like the gun criminal, let out with no bail? Criminals are more important than law abiding citizens in Chicago. Fact! — Ginny (@ginkates) September 4, 2019

I've lived in the burbs outside of Chicago for 30 yrs. You are the 3rd mayor. This violence eminates from an area known for drugs and gangs. Too many slap on the wrists. Yep, sat on a criminal case in court. The kid had long ass priors. Chicago has a drug issue. — American Patriot (@America29949109) September 4, 2019

Do you even know the proper definition of an "assault weapon," Comrade Mayor? The problem in this city and county in regard to gun violence lies squarely with the CCSA and the Cook County court system. @tedcruz — John (@JohnValkyrie240) September 4, 2019

How many crimes in Chicago are committed with an "assault weapon?" You cant even enforce laws banning pistols and you think one more law will change anything? How is every elected official in that town so blissfully unaware of reality? Is there something in the water? — Ducky ¯_(ツ)_/¯ (@thatjerkme) September 4, 2019

I live in Chicago and support @tedcruz. He’s right. Gun control doesn’t work when we don’t enforce the laws we already have. The root cause is that most gun violence goes unsolved. — CatrionaMDW (@CatrionaMDW) September 4, 2019

Shall we mention the EXTREMELY DISHONEST handling of the Jussie Smollett case? Exactly where was your self righteousness then?

The city of Chicago has an unwillingness to address the extremely high crime rate & gun crimes are out of control! You have no leg to stand on here! — BJMorrison (@BJMorrison5) September 4, 2019

Really, Madam Mayor, try being still and learning. First off, get rid of Kim Foxx and “out on recognizance” status of gun toting criminals. — lateblum (@lateblum) September 4, 2019

Perhaps you’d like to listen to NPR’s report on how most of the crimes in Chicago are NOT prosecuted…https://t.co/64mZqbWQEA — lateblum (@lateblum) September 4, 2019

The root cause you mean poverty and gangs? Yet you haven’t done anything to help improve that now have you? — Dustin M (@Doublebogie98) September 4, 2019

The nearby Republican states are safe, Chicago isn't. Obviously the Democrats fail at governance. — Fendar 🚜🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@fendar) September 4, 2019

Your City is featured on the news week after week. Violence, murder, and mismanagement. That’s what YOU stand for — atxmusicman (@darcmarc1736) September 4, 2019

Imagine claiming someone is unwilling to protect their constituents while being mayor of murderland. — John Locke (@nattyrights1776) September 4, 2019

Your biggest problem in Chicago is hand guns in poor and under serviced neighborhoods. How does a ban on law abiding citizens exactly fix that? I love Dems constantly blaming Republicans for their City’s problems. From water to handguns. It’s incredulous. #yourebeingdishonest — Bob Conneen (@BConneen1) September 4, 2019

Taking away MY rights will not stop criminal behavior! — Kat Marie (@KatherineMSimp2) September 4, 2019

I grew up in Illinois and left it due to corruption, taxation and laws that steal freedom. Texas restores my faith in America, and here I’ll stay. Your way isn’t working ma’am. — Hospitaller (@AWOLbike) September 4, 2019

What was dishonest? — Robert Heinlein (@HeinleinRocket) September 4, 2019

What part was dishonest? — Brock Jansen (@BCJ166) September 4, 2019

So what are you doing about the root causes of gun violence? — babsdallas*TrumpEnabler* (@babsdallas) September 4, 2019

Your city has major problems and you are whining on twitter to the Senator from Texas. — Matt (@MatthewMaryland) September 4, 2019

