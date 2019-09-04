After Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot told Ted Cruz to “keep our name out of your mouth,” the Texas Republican took to Twitter and absolutely eviscerated her on her own city’s murder rate and failure to prosecute gun crimes:

Mayor Lightfoot dodged on her record and instead again blamed Republicans for not passing legislation on background checks and assault weapons:

We know the “root cause,” mayor. It’s that Chicago keeps releasing criminals instead of prosecuting them:

