Whenever we see numbers like this, we always ask two things: 1) who conducted the poll, and 2) what exactly was the question that was asked of those polled? This poll was just released by Quinnipiac University, which has a good reputation for being unbiased.

However, whenever anyone asks about a mandatory assault weapon buyback, we wonder if the pollsters bothered at all to define “assault weapons.” As Beto O’Rourke made clear over the weekend, he specifically includes the incredibly popular AR-15 in his assault weapon buyback, and yes, it’s going to be mandatory. (Good luck with that.)

Anyway, here are the highlights of the poll:

Quinnipiac poll this week:

– 93% support universal background checks

– 82% support requiring licenses to buy guns

– 80% back “red flag” law – 60% back assault weapons ban

– 46% back mandatory assault weapon buyback https://t.co/rIm2dikiJD — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 1, 2019

That’s right: 46 percent back a mandatory “assault weapon” buyback, broken down as follows:

Voters say 60 — 34 percent that they support stricter gun laws in the United States. An identical 60 percent support a nationwide ban on assault weapons, including 37 percent of Republicans, 85 percent of Democrats, and 60 percent of independents. However, voters were split on the idea of a mandatory assault weapon buyback — 46 percent of voters support the concept, including a meager 18 percent of Republicans, 71 percent of Democrats, and 47 percent of independents.

“A meager 18 percent of Republicans” and 71 percent of Democrats.

(It’s at this point we’d remind you that a year ago, a Gallup poll found that nearly 60 percent of Democrats “felt good” about socialism too, but that doesn’t mean we’re necessarily looking at a President Sanders in 2021.)

Here’s The Washington Post’s Dave Weigel with a not-at-all-snarky dig at people who know guns and support the Second Amendment.

Surprised that “mandatory gun buybacks” polled at 46% in Quinnipiac. That’s high! Good for the theory that parents sick of their kids doing mass shooter drills are outnumbering the “actually the AR stands for ArmaLite” people. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) September 3, 2019

The emotions over fact people, you mean — Robert Kroese (@robkroese) September 3, 2019

love the way you sneer at factual accuracy much reportering — Brad Polumbo (@brad_polumbo) September 3, 2019

Also in the poll: 44 percent say prejudice against Muslim people is a very serious problem, but only 27 percent say prejudice against Jewish people is a very serious problem, which would be news to the Jewish people being attacked in Crown Heights.

In other words, take this poll with a big grain of salt and realize that gun control is not going to be the deciding issue in 2020: if it were, Beto O’Rourke would be the frontrunner, Joe Biden wouldn’t be talking about magazines that hold more than one bullet, and Rep. Eric “Duke Nuke’Em” Swalwell would still be in the race. Remember this when he dropped out?

We were able to get Biden, Sanders, and Harris to support our #BanAndBuyback plan at last week's debate. We are moving the needle to end gun violence. pic.twitter.com/wJQR0Ni6NH — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) July 6, 2019

Please, run on this.

