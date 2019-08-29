We had thought the whole point of the Women’s March — other than to blow off steam after Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump — was to gather millions of women to show how brave and empowered they were when they stood together in pussy hats.

Then again, climate change is a pretty big foe, and the Women’s March is certain that women are least equipped to face the challenges of climate change. Does this have anything to do with the fact that air conditioning is “notoriously sexist”?

Rep. Barbara Lee has already introduced a House resolution saying that climate change will be particularly hard on “food insecure” women, who will turn in desperation to such situations such as sex work, transactional sex, and early marriage, putting them at risk for HIV, STIs, unplanned pregnancy, and poor reproductive health.

Trending

That’s not a bad idea.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Climate changeleast equippedmore likely to be hurtwomenWomen's March