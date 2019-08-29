We had thought the whole point of the Women’s March — other than to blow off steam after Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election to Donald Trump — was to gather millions of women to show how brave and empowered they were when they stood together in pussy hats.

Then again, climate change is a pretty big foe, and the Women’s March is certain that women are least equipped to face the challenges of climate change. Does this have anything to do with the fact that air conditioning is “notoriously sexist”?

Our planet is suffering from #climatechange and so are we. A myriad of challenges and barriers leave women the least equipped to face the challenges of climate change and also more likely to be hurt by them. There is no Planet B. We need #ClimateActionNow. Photo: @jerm_cohen pic.twitter.com/fj4MKHJ8No — Women's March (@womensmarch) August 29, 2019

Rep. Barbara Lee has already introduced a House resolution saying that climate change will be particularly hard on “food insecure” women, who will turn in desperation to such situations such as sex work, transactional sex, and early marriage, putting them at risk for HIV, STIs, unplanned pregnancy, and poor reproductive health.

No. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 29, 2019

"planet is melting: women and minorities hardest hit" such an old stupid trope — Rani al Dente ~ Science Skeptic 🌎 (@MilitaryRosary) August 29, 2019

I really don't care. The entire climate change hoax is meant to dupe thoughtless SJWs into supporting socialism and totalitarian government. Sorry you aren't smart enough to figure that out. Be well. — Nick Searcy, INTERNATIONAL FILM & TELEVISION STAR (@yesnicksearcy) August 29, 2019

They should just identify as men#ProblemSolved — Chad Peterson (@chadweld56) August 29, 2019

That’s not a bad idea.

You make it sound really awful to be a woman. — misinforminimalism (@jeff_techentin) August 29, 2019

Wow, misogyny turned up to 11 — Mike Credelle (@mcredelle) August 29, 2019

The planet isn’t suffering. Your ridiculous victim movement is though. — Guitar Jon (@Jimmy46194308) August 29, 2019

Fear mongering. You lie and pretend women aren’t capable. — Elizabeth⚜️⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ElizabethQE20) August 29, 2019

The planet is fine, the planets going to be here long after you're gone, laughing at you for thinking you could save it. — Geral Hammonds (@Geral75762606) August 29, 2019

One day the sun will explode and we all will die. I guess that's Trump's fault because we left the Paris Accord. Oh wait, because we used plastic straws. — camp3733 (@camp22678) August 29, 2019

