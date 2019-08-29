We’re learning more and more about what former FBI James Comey was up to thanks to the IG report which was released Thursday and blasted Comey for improperly disclosing FBI documents and information through second-hand leaks to the media: “However, Comey’s own, personal conception of what was necessary was not an appropriate basis for ignoring the policies and agreements governing the use of FBI records.”

Rep. Mark Meadows found the most interesting part of the report Comey’s hiding of information about the bogus Steele dossier:

Regarding the IG report, what's perhaps most rich: James Comey constantly described himself as acting in favor of a thorough process and transparency—even as he routinely hid information from President Trump about the dossier's shoddy credibility and Clinton paid-for origins — Mark Meadows (@RepMarkMeadows) August 29, 2019

Byron York of the Washington Examiner has a fascinating piece about the dossier and especially the allegations involving Russian prostitutes (the alleged “pee-pee tapes” that Tom Arnold is apparently still searching for).

Comey, FBI brass prepared meticulously to hit Trump with dossier Moscow sex allegation. Comey was to write account immediately. Had secure laptop waiting in car ('began typing as vehicle moved'), secure videoconference set up for Crossfire Hurricane team. https://t.co/4ZUz8qjxgC — Byron York (@ByronYork) August 29, 2019

York reports:

The IG report says the group “agreed that the briefing needed to be one-on-one, so that Comey could present the ‘salacious’ information in the most discreet and least embarrassing way.” But however it was presented, the FBI leaders worried that Trump might “perceive the one-on-one briefing as an effort to hold information over him like a ‘Hoover-esque type of plot.'” That was a reference to the FBI’s notorious founding director J. Edgar Hoover, who relished keeping (and using) embarrassing secrets on top political leaders. The group discussed how Trump might react. In particular, they considered whether he would “make statements about or provide information of value to the pending Russia interference investigation” known as “Crossfire Hurricane.” Perhaps Trump would say something incriminating. The FBI officials made plans for Comey, immediately after leaving the meeting, to write down everything he could remember about whatever Trump said. Comey also wanted to discuss Trump’s reactions with top aides immediately. Comey told the inspector general it was “important for FBI executive managers to be ‘able to share in [Comey’s] recall of the salient details of those conversations.'” Bureau officials also wanted to be able to respond if Trump publicly “misrepresent[ed] what happened in the encounter.” So, preparations were made. “Comey said he had a secure FBI laptop waiting for him in his FBI vehicle and that when he got into the vehicle, he was handed the laptop and ‘began typing as the vehicle moved,'” the report says. He worked on his account as the FBI car took him to the New York field office, where aides had set up a secure video teleconference with Rybicki, McCabe, Baker, and the “Crossfire Hurricane” supervisors. Comey continued to work on his memo after that and sent the group a final version the next day, Saturday, Jan. 7.

Only a few days later, CNN reported on the briefing, and the clowns at BuzzFeed printed the Steele dossier in full.

This is how the support staff to a newly elected President welcomed him to office. Has to be the closest our country has come to a coup attempt in modern times. — jakdogg (@jakdogg) August 29, 2019

How is this not front page news everywhere?? — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) August 29, 2019

Comey is loved by the Left now that he's got TDS. — FutureGhost (@StonedReagan) August 29, 2019

Also: Comey told Congress under oath Crossfire Hurricane wasn’t targeted at Trump or his campaign, but four ppl (PapaD; Flynn; Page; Manafort, none of whom are Trump himself). So after briefing “Moscow hookers” — which is ONLY about Trump — why huddle with the Crossfire team? 🤔 https://t.co/AdhxJAe8m5 — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) August 29, 2019

Answer: Crossfire was aimed at Trump all along, and Comey is a stone cold liar — Undercover Huber (@JohnWHuber) August 29, 2019

Yet he stated under oath @realDonaldTrump wasn't the subject of an investigation? Perjury? — UKForUSA (@UKForUSA) August 29, 2019

Considering Comey was preparing for this as early as 2015 (while Clinton "midyear" case was ongoing) It would be asinine to draw any other conclusion than they were targeting Trump BEFORE the "investigation" even started. — PartyPooper (@snowexcuse) August 29, 2019

Couple this with what we learned from the #DNCemails – that Hillary wanted to run against Trump (Pied Piper strategy) – and we've got ourselves a full-blown Treasonous conspiracy right from the get-go. — PartyPooper (@snowexcuse) August 29, 2019

What a snake. Fbi can no longer be trusted and one would think anyone currently being investigated would demand the Comey set of rules. Just sayin… — Fawn Stoner (@fawnie14) August 29, 2019

Coup — Jeffrey Nelson (@JeffreyTNelson) August 29, 2019

Ppl like Comey are delusional and extremely dangerous when in power. The IG/AG should set an example prosecuting and throwing the book at him. — Respect (@Tweeterbird947) August 29, 2019

I don't get it why the DOJ is declining to prosecute. If it isn't an old boy elitism, then what the heck is it? — Donna Diorio (@DonnaDiorio) August 29, 2019

The more that comes out about this time period the more it appears that Comey and Co. really were positioning to take down the President. Did they actually believe that he had been compromised by the Russians right under their noses? — Tabula Rasa (@tabularasa202) August 29, 2019

Comey is beyond sleazy. The fact that the DOJ/FBI refused to indict him for what he has done (allowing him to claim “vindication”) will forever taint the departments. — Diane Piette (@DianePiette1) August 29, 2019

And yet, nobody is held accountable. This is so disheartening to the average American. Different standards for different classes of people. Time to get rid of the ruling class. — Hopster (@bopbottle) August 29, 2019

It was all a lie and a setup from Day One… — Doug E Fresh (@dgerstner33) August 29, 2019

And Comey wants an apology.

