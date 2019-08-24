The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted last month to oppose the global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement targeting Israel. You might remember that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was opposed to the measure, and her reason sounded more than a little nefarious: “My concern with being overly punitive on nonviolent forms of protest is that it forces people into other channels and I would hate to be a part of, you know, paving that kind of path.”

First of all, there was nothing “overly punitive” regarding the BDS movement, and second, is she really saying that without nonviolent methods of protest like BDS then people will be “forced” into “other channels” that are violent? Sure sounds like it.

In other news, Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed and her father and brother seriously injured in a terrorist bombing at a natural spring in the West Bank this week. Rep. Rashida Tlaib called it tragic and horrible, but neither If Not Now or she mentioned that it was a terrorist bombing in their tweets.

This is absolutely tragic & horrible. My heart goes out to Rina's family. More than ever we need to support nonviolent approaches to ending the Israeli occupation and guaranteeing equal rights for all. Extremism that puts innocent lives at risk moves us no closer to peace. https://t.co/lQ4qrYf6ig — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) August 24, 2019

“More than ever we need to support nonviolent approaches” like the BDS movement, because otherwise, what choice do people have but to take that other, violent path, right? Is she really trying to sell her BDS movement on the death of this teen girl?

This is vile! Have you no shame? How dare you blame the murder of this beautiful teenage Israeli girl #RinaShnerb on the ‘occupation’? Can you not just blame the Palestinian terrorists that took her young life? This only underscores Israel was right to deny you entry! pic.twitter.com/eZWWh0Ij8o — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) August 24, 2019

The Palestinian authority pays 25% of its budget for salaries of terrorists, including those who murdered children, including those who murdered Rina yesterday. — Yair Netanyahu 🇮🇱 (@YairNetanyahu) August 24, 2019

Whaaaat? Talk about twisting this act of terrorism! Even this! Using it for your political purposes — Liz Bolloten (@LizBolloten) August 24, 2019

As a Middle Easterner, as a woman, as a hiker, I disagree. There is no justification whatsoever for this cowardly act of terrorism against this innocent girl and her family. What needs to end is Palestinian Islamism, terrorism, and antisemitism. — Uliana (@Uliana_IN) August 24, 2019

rather than blame the terrorists, you blame Israel.

right or wrong, you give fuel to donny's claims that you're an anti-semite.

when Hamas recognized the right of Israel to exist, then maybe they can talk. — ShNJ (@slavanj) August 24, 2019

Extremism or Terrorism? — SAdler (@sparkytor) August 24, 2019

Terrorism. That’s what this is. — Esther Leah (@ChannaSam1927) August 24, 2019

I condemn Palestinian terrorism, and my heart goes out to this young girl who was murdered.* Fixed it for you. — Thomas (@tom_santis) August 24, 2019

