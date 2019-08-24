The US House of Representatives overwhelmingly voted last month to oppose the global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement targeting Israel. You might remember that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was opposed to the measure, and her reason sounded more than a little nefarious: “My concern with being overly punitive on nonviolent forms of protest is that it forces people into other channels and I would hate to be a part of, you know, paving that kind of path.”

First of all, there was nothing “overly punitive” regarding the BDS movement, and second, is she really saying that without nonviolent methods of protest like BDS then people will be “forced” into “other channels” that are violent? Sure sounds like it.

In other news, Rina Shnerb, 17, was killed and her father and brother seriously injured in a terrorist bombing at a natural spring in the West Bank this week. Rep. Rashida Tlaib called it tragic and horrible, but neither If Not Now or she mentioned that it was a terrorist bombing in their tweets.

“More than ever we need to support nonviolent approaches” like the BDS movement, because otherwise, what choice do people have but to take that other, violent path, right? Is she really trying to sell her BDS movement on the death of this teen girl?

