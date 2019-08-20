It wasn’t that long ago that Breitbart’s Joel Pollak confronted Joe Biden at the Iowa State Fair and accused him of misquoting President Trump on white supremacists, repeating the “very fine people” hoax that was definitely debunked in a great video by memesmith Carpe Donktum.

Biden’s at it again, and he seems to think it’s a winning strategy; don’t forget that his campaign launch video went into great detail about white nationalism and repeated the Charlottesville hoax.

Here’s more video of Biden on the stump claiming that Trump has not ever uttered a word of condemnation against white supremacists like David Duke and Richard Spencer, whom CNN wasn’t above inviting on and giving a platform for his special take on white supremacy. The video also includes ample evidence of Trump denouncing Duke well before his campaign.

Joe Biden just reiterated his false attack on President Trump that he has never condemned David Duke or white supremacists. Here are just 7 examples of President Trump condemning them: pic.twitter.com/nhlZrkbLFZ — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) August 20, 2019

Serious question: If the debate comes down to Biden and Trump (which it certainly might) and Biden launches into the Charlottesville hoax again, will a moderator like Candy Crowley or John Harwood run out to “correct” Trump — “No, sir, you did indeed call neo-Nazis very fine people.”

We’re sorry; three years of Russian collusion was enough, but now having to deal with the new Russian conspiracy — white supremacy — is really insulting.

He ain't gonna win on this — Alex (@Alex19673) August 20, 2019

Imagine what he will sound like in 4 years. — Milksy25 (@milksy25) August 20, 2019

Hey all you on the left, I don't blame you for not knowing this because I know what media you watch, so you've probably never seen it. — Randy (@Pkgman60) August 20, 2019

Poor Joe, pretty much clueless on just about everything. — Gregory L Crawford (@GregCrawford57) August 20, 2019

He can’t even go into a 7/11 or a Dunkin’ Donuts without a slight Indian accent, you know.

That conversation should have started here… pic.twitter.com/c8kOOQeLl1 — mpb 🇺🇸 (@mpatbanks) August 20, 2019

With his good buddy and former Klan leader Robert Byrd? Yeah, they don’t even acknowledge his past.

Biden was the fool saying in 2012 that republicans were going to put people back in chains. Fear mongering that much deserves to be challenged — Gravity (@Zerogravityv0) August 20, 2019

They are giving white nationalists a platform and free media coverage.. trump isn’t… — 🐻 (@DukeBear98) August 20, 2019

CNN certainly did.

It’s pitiful & disingenuous (TO PUT IT MILDLY) when a Politician & the whole Democrat Party has to resort to out & out LIES in an attempt to smear & destroy the opposition, in this case the opposition is the POTUS…..DONALD J TRUMP. — Sal Don (@saldon1201) August 20, 2019

If there’s so much policy-wise on which to oppose the president — the Green New Deal, higher taxes, reparations, abortion — then why not stick to those winning policies and give up the white supremacist act?

