If you were with us on Saturday, you saw plenty of coverage of the “End Domestic Terrorism” rally in Portland, Oregon, which was met with violent resistance by members of Antifa, who intimidated journalists and, once the organizers has taken off, turned on the police, particularly the black ones, and told them to commit suicide.

We also one man knocked to the ground unconscious, who was shielded by his partner until he was able to get up and stagger away. There were some amusing moments, too, though, such as watching an Antifa good trying to damage a stolen MAGA cap with little success.

Benny Johnson says Turning Point USA asked some of the Democratic candidates if they’d condemn Antifa, and while some denounced violence, there wasn’t a brave stand against Antifa itself. Kirsten Gillibrand claimed she didn’t even know what Antifa was.

Antifa is a Left-wing terrorist organization.

We asked leftists to denounce Antifa.

Gillibrand: “I don’t know what Antifa is”

Biden: "I denounce hate"

Inslee: “Who is Antifa”

Williamson: "No"

Castro: "Thanks"

Booker: "…"

Sanders: "…"

Harris: "…"

Yang: "No hate"

WATCH: pic.twitter.com/NxxSuhbzvT — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 18, 2019

Tulsi denounces Antifa a lot. She’s the only good Democrat. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 20, 2019

You forgot @TulsiGabbard "I have denounced them" — Michael Parker (@MichaelParker_) August 19, 2019

@TulsiGabbard showing why shes the only one whos got it for 2020 — Righthanddylan (@righthanddylan) August 19, 2019

Andrew Yang's response was still correct. "I am against such acts of violent extremism. They just have no place in our society." #YangGang pic.twitter.com/WnXaJSXbu0 — Tabletop Blacksmith (@TabletopBS) August 19, 2019

Why lie about knowing who or what Antifa is? If you don’t know, then you are obviously ignorant of today’s world and definitely do not need to be the leader of the country. — cynthia burns (@pastorcab) August 20, 2019

They really didn’t denounce Antifa. They just said violence. — ILoveYouTheWayYouAre❤️🇺🇸❤️ (@julez1104) August 19, 2019

That’s exactly what I got from it too. — Lee Aldriedge (@1tickhead) August 19, 2019

It’s bizarre. They really won’t do it. — Fran Alison (@PCPPConserv) August 18, 2019

That pretty much sums up their ability to be the next president. We'll keep the current @POTUS because at least he knows his rear end from second base. — Just me (@Gigiof4grands) August 19, 2019

Those that don't know are not presidential material. — charles zabielski (@CZabielski) August 20, 2019

Interesting that as soon as the question was asked, the answer was "I denounce violence". Everybody knows, then, that Antifa is synonymous with violence. — Roni 🇮🇱 (@Roni4488) August 20, 2019

Absolutely incredible-have they ever seen what Antifa does? — @Brenda (@bjmccaughey1) August 19, 2019

Appalling — Joyce (@joycethequeen) August 20, 2019

Such a simple question!!!!!!! If they cant answer that how can they make any real decisions. — Paul (@pjsdds294) August 20, 2019

They don’t watch Fox News and so they haven’t seen the violence that Antifa has committed. — Biff Biffington (@zeroruckus) August 20, 2019

That really could be it. You have to be following independent journalists like Andy Ngo or local reporters to even have a clue.

Hope everyone remembers this at the Ballot Box in 2020 — Phoenix Evolution PT (@PhoenixEvCoach) August 20, 2019

Next, ask the unbiased "Journalists" this same question. It will be interesting to see their responses — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) August 20, 2019

So they just read from scripts and dont have a clue as to where they stand on the real issues? — Jane Bryan (@Janebry24357511) August 20, 2019

They don’t know who Antifa is?? And they want to run this country??? Every time they open their mouths they should just say – “Trump 2020!” — Damon Zaleski (@Scuba7167) August 20, 2019

This a very important video. This question should be asked at the next Democratic Debate. Why is this so hard to do? @realDonaldTrump has denounced White Nationalism and the KKK publicly. All hate groups should be disavowed and rejected, yes? Yes. — Hasan A. Hoke (@hasanhokenylife) August 20, 2019

If Gillibrand doesn't know who Antifa is, she needs to remove herself from this race immediately. But, she's lying… — Michelle Freeman Baxter (@kmreid007) August 20, 2019

How funny how most of the mainstream democratic candidates just ignored the question — 33018 (@JuanLindosays) August 19, 2019

Speaking of mainstream Democrats, the former deputy chair of the Democratic National Convention, Keith Ellison, proudly posed with a copy of “The Antifa Cookbook,” calling it the book to strike fear into the heart of Donald Trump.

