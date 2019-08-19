As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, Rep. Ilhan Omar and Rep. Rashida Tlaib held a joint press conference about their aborted trip to Israel, which reached a snag when Israel banned the two from entering, citing a law against allowing BDS activists entrance to the country. Omar called Israel’s ban “nothing less than an attempt by an ally of the United States to suppress our ability to do our jobs as elected officials.”

We thought her job was to represent her district, which last we checked, isn’t Palestine.

She also gave conditions under which the United States should continue to give Israel financial aid: the Netanyahu government would have to stop the expansion of settlements on Palestinian land and ensure full rights for Palestinians, Omar said.

JUST IN: Omar says US should reconsider aid to Israel https://t.co/hkdw6xvkGG pic.twitter.com/VT3YMfAP00 — The Hill (@thehill) August 19, 2019

Is it all about the Benjamins, baby? Will this be another embarrassing headache The Squad insists on bringing to a vote?

