You probably noticed how we sneaked the word “jittery” into the headline here; it’s actually not that surprising that Beto O’Rourke would oppose the death penalty for the white supremacist who killed 22 people in a mass shooting in El Paso. What’s more surprising is watching the guy who never stops flailing his arms try to answer the question without flailing his arms.

Beto O'Rourke says he does *not* support the death penalty for the white supremacist terrorist who murdered 22 people in an El Paso Walmart pic.twitter.com/hbXFqlPpqL — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) August 19, 2019

Beto always appears like a guilty person trying to talk his way out of something. — Kyle (@Kyle29574810) August 19, 2019

That’s really well put. Maybe that’s why his dog always looks so sad.

Soooo annoying…can this guy just be still for 5 seconds!? — GPW (@lets_go_psu) August 19, 2019

What did he say? I’ll I could focus on was that crazy rubber neck. — snipe8541 (@snipe8541) August 19, 2019

He needs to see a neurologist — Hungry Pupus 🚾 (@HungryPupus) August 19, 2019

Gawd watch this without the sound. This guy is absolutely bizarre and has some serious issues — Robin RN (@robin012009) August 19, 2019

What drug is he on? — IrisStarr (@IrisStarr5) August 19, 2019

Beto always looks like he's on something. Just my opinion… — RtHag (@CHag4life) August 19, 2019

Why does he talk like that? Even in normal conversation he is doing the weird vocal pattern and exaggerated hand movements. — Lewis Ungit (@LewisUngit) August 19, 2019

Seeing Robert talk on a daily basis would be a much worse punishment. — The Velvet Sledgehammer ✝️ (@stevieland58) August 19, 2019

It's as if Opie's body grew bigger, but not his mind. — Jules of Denial (@Coolish_Breeze) August 19, 2019

I want him executed by firing squad but the good ole white liberals want criminals to stay alive?! Morons — DemsRCrooked (@DubsterCali) August 19, 2019

Way too weak to lead. Next ! — Sharon Cox (@sharon5cox) August 19, 2019

I’m so tired of this man, if he really believed half of what he was saying and his wokeness, he would disqualify himself from this race and allow a person of color or a woman to take his place. Of course he won’t, it’s just more political pandering to the left. — Gabriela (@gmcinny) August 19, 2019

Yeah, well, this is Texas. We dont need his approval…never really did. — Snarkisgood (@JeMSinTexas) August 19, 2019

No one cares what the thinks. Let the jury and judge deliver their verdict after they have endured the trial with the family members of those that lost their lives. We will honor the punishment they deliver. — Michael Ray (@mike_vaughan1) August 19, 2019

Hard to believe he couldn't win a senate race in Texas. Weird. — Rigby Reardon (@hawkeyegoob) August 19, 2019

how crazy is it to try and house an absolute monster? without any shadow of a doubt this is a cold blooded killer and we think it's best to care/provide for this animal & TRY to keep him behind bars 70 or so years and prevent him from ever harming any one else…just execute him! — Kyle (@Kyle29574810) August 19, 2019

I can see his point I’m not much for capital punishment either… but he is cool with babies being killed… that is a problem. — David Hoefs (@hoefsd) August 19, 2019

Someone should ask him if he supports allowing him to vote while in prison like @BernieSanders — B.A. Meyer (@gwpbrianw) August 19, 2019

Seriously, that’s a good question.

Related: