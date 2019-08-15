As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Ilhan Omar responded to her ban from Israel with a statement in which she said, “Trump’s Muslim ban is what Israel is implementing, this time against two duly elected Members of Congress.” Not only was there never a Muslim ban — or at least not a very well-thought-out one, seeing as 90% of Muslim majority nations weren’t affected — but it’s just nonsense to suggest that Israel, which has a population of 2 million Muslims, has a Muslim ban.

We get it — everything is President Trump’s fault. But Israel is a sovereign nation with laws and those laws preclude BDS supporters from entering the country they so desperately want the rest of the world to boycott. And Omar and Rashida Tlaib’s itinerary didn’t even include the word “Israel,” and they had no meetings scheduled with any members of the Israeli government.

To be honest, we’d completely forgotten Sen. Tim Kaine existed, despite the fact that he came awfully close to being our vice president. But Kaine was quick to pick up on the talking point and urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to lift his “Muslim ban.”

PM Netanyahu – Drop your Muslim ban. Congress votes over and over again to provide unprecedented security assistance to Israel. Banning any member disrespects us all. — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) August 15, 2019

Oh no, Israel has disrespected Kaine — guess he considers himself an honorary member of The Squad.

Seriously — what possible benefit to Israel would there to be gained by hosting Omar and Tlaib?

Oh God this guy is back. 😞 — Karen Mit (@slominskam) August 15, 2019

Kaine also repeats the 'Muslim ban' nonsense. Self-discrediting https://t.co/ywD79h2mvT — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 15, 2019

The thing that people who hate Trump don't seem to realize is how easily he has forced them into becoming him. They opening lament his influence over our politics while simultaneously acting just like him. It's fascinating to watch the lack of self awareness. https://t.co/ri0dV0Rgfp — Charlie (@CharlieJThomas) August 15, 2019

Israel has millions of Muslim citizens and residents, and Israel has more respect for the human rights of Muslims than any of the Arab countries. I hate Trump more than anyone, but can we stop with this garbage? It helps Trump. https://t.co/qxrLKR5QKK — Zac Bissonnette (@ZacBissonnette) August 15, 2019

☝️ not in any way a Muslim ban.

☝️ not in any way helpful to call it one. https://t.co/aDUrb00K7L — Seffi Kogen (@seffikogen) August 15, 2019

Really? You can't honestly be serious? https://t.co/LBc8jWMw02 — John Brooks (@Jbroks86) August 15, 2019

Hi, dumbass. Nearly 30% of Israel's citizens are Muslims.

The ban isn't against Muslims; it's against two odious Jew-haters, who were hoping to use their visit as a platform to spread their slander.

You're welcome. No charge for that free education. 😚 https://t.co/4BH4fUBtVe — Jeffofalltrades🇿 (@JeffMediaPro) August 15, 2019

Everything is Islamaphobia. Everthing is a Muslim ban. https://t.co/yVuKUDUlnz — Bear Jew (@8BitSuckerPunch) August 15, 2019

I actually don't feel disrespected, on the contrary. https://t.co/Xkab1ESEUS — Cinnamon guards pillows (@jim10980) August 15, 2019

It kind of makes you wish the United States were capable of controlling its own borders and who was allowed in.

After the two congresswomen drop their BDS. — Martin Smallwood (@SRD_Martin) August 15, 2019

Will the Representatives acknowledge the name of the country in their itinerary? — Andrew N (@tingletearz) August 15, 2019

Pathetic — Boomieleaks (@notwokieleaks) August 15, 2019

Omar & Tlaib: Boycott Israel! Israel: We're going to boycott Omar & Tlaib. Tim Kaine: How dare you boycott Omar & Tlaib! BTW: Israel has more Muslims in positions of power than we do. — Joseph Steinberg (@JosephSteinberg) August 15, 2019

Seriously?? Would you invite someone who despises you and wishes you death into your home when they refuse to acknowledge you by name? These two evil women have no good purpose for going to Israel and your support of them demonstrates your own anti-semitic leaning. — Kerrie Smith (@Kerrie757) August 15, 2019

Advice @IlhanMN and @RashidaTlaib to put Israel and not Palestine as their place of destination next time!!! — Sika baa (@Doxa_Glo) August 15, 2019

The fact that they referred to Israel as “Palestine” throughout their itinerary was quite the tell.

The group that coordinated the Congresswomen’s trip, #Miftah, is a key reason why the US provides security assistance to #Israel. Also, Muslim Ban? You’re so much smarter than that. Don’t try and score cool points with the ignorant crowd. — MutingSponsoredTweets (@Howbouthumility) August 15, 2019

Muslim ban? Israel has nearly 1.5 Muslim citizens. GTFOH. — Paul Bove (@pbove1) August 15, 2019

OMG…can someone introduce this guy to google 🙄 — Daniel (@TeresaMyBaby) August 15, 2019

