As Twitchy reported earlier, Rep. Ilhan Omar responded to her ban from Israel with a statement in which she said, “Trump’s Muslim ban is what Israel is implementing, this time against two duly elected Members of Congress.” Not only was there never a Muslim ban — or at least not a very well-thought-out one, seeing as 90% of Muslim majority nations weren’t affected — but it’s just nonsense to suggest that Israel, which has a population of 2 million Muslims, has a Muslim ban.

We get it — everything is President Trump’s fault. But Israel is a sovereign nation with laws and those laws preclude BDS supporters from entering the country they so desperately want the rest of the world to boycott. And Omar and Rashida Tlaib’s itinerary didn’t even include the word “Israel,” and they had no meetings scheduled with any members of the Israeli government.

To be honest, we’d completely forgotten Sen. Tim Kaine existed, despite the fact that he came awfully close to being our vice president. But Kaine was quick to pick up on the talking point and urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to lift his “Muslim ban.”

Oh no, Israel has disrespected Kaine — guess he considers himself an honorary member of The Squad.

Seriously — what possible benefit to Israel would there to be gained by hosting Omar and Tlaib?

Trending

It kind of makes you wish the United States were capable of controlling its own borders and who was allowed in.

The fact that they referred to Israel as “Palestine” throughout their itinerary was quite the tell.

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Benjamin NetanyahuIlhan OmarIsraelMuslim banRashida TlaibTim Kaine