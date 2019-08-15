Are we the only ones nostalgic for the days of his 2016 presidential campaign when Bernie Sanders was hanging out with rapper Killer Mike? We haven’t seen him around, and it looks like Bernie Sanders has found a new muse: rapper Cardi B. The two bonded back in April when Cardi B revealed her mutual love for Social Security:

FDR is "the real 'Make America Great Again' President because of it weren't for him, older Americans wouldn't even get Social Security." – @iamcardib pic.twitter.com/6FPjVRsKrF — SocialSecurityWorks (@SSWorks) April 9, 2018

We’re going to skip past all the dirt on Cardi B, who tweeted that she’d “dog walk” Tomi Lahren if she didn’t leave her alone, and get right to the important business at hand, which is Sanders and Cardi B hanging out at a nail salon and talking politics.

Cardi B's nails are juuuust a little different than mine. Our views on the issues are pretty similar. pic.twitter.com/PhA2wXnkpy — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 15, 2019

Socialism? You’re soaking in it! (Anyone else old enough to get that reference?)

Before we get into the comments, we’d like to repost this video of Cardi B breaking down her monthly earnings and complaining that after taxes, she has to make a million dollars just to take home $500,000 and her monthly bills are $300,000. What’s a girl to do?

you for real just lost my vote. — яσвуη (@RobynSunshine12) August 15, 2019

Does she understand what socialism is? She gives 80% of her money to the government to divvy it out to lazy people. She may have to cut back on the manicures and pedicures. — 🇺🇸Adam Alfonso ✝️🇺🇸 (@AlfonsoAlmond) August 15, 2019

She was ticked when she calculated the government was taking 45 percent — good luck with that under President Sanders. Actually, she’ll probably be in his cabinet and the tax laws won’t affect her.

And between the two of you,you almost reached a double digit IQ — David Alan Ryan (@davideo1226) August 15, 2019

Like Cardi B, do you wonder what urine tastes like? — Denny Loggins (@DennyLoggins) August 15, 2019

There’s nothing wrong with wondering.

Cardi B on people making $9 an hour: "It don't make no sense." She gets it. 💯💯💯 — David Pinsonneault (@dcpinsonn) August 15, 2019

We’re convinced. Forget all those economics classes.

Will she still be able to afford those nails if your tax plan is implemented? — Elle Driver's Firebird (@JacobyChrisrt) August 15, 2019

You should get your nails done like hers — Carl (@PooWithEyes) August 15, 2019

Her nails may be longer, but your claws are much more grasping in scope. — D.G. Knickerbocker (@DGKnickerbocke1) August 15, 2019

Bernie, I don't wanna hear a damn thing this pop culture figure has to say about politics. I'm exhausted of celebrity input on politics, we have enough of that with a game show host in the white house. This feels cheap and condescending. You're better than this. — GUN REFORM NOW (@EPASketch) August 15, 2019

Literally thought this was a skit or joke when i scrolled by.. lol wtf ? — Anthony Necerato (@Anthonynecerato) August 15, 2019

Omg the pandering — Doug 2028 (@DougEmhoffStan) August 15, 2019

Oh my god somebody please shoot me — Brennan Snyder (@B_Snyder32) August 15, 2019

I love bernie but…… pic.twitter.com/SbxsKk173k — Cameron Mitchell (@Cameroncavs) August 15, 2019

When did Bernie become so cringe — EmoLaborUnionist (@emolaborunion) August 15, 2019

This is so embarrassing — London Lass (@LondonLass9) August 15, 2019

The Mayans were right — John P Hunt (@JohnHunt07) August 15, 2019

It didn’t work with Killer Mike and this won’t either. — Marky D (@captmarkyd) August 15, 2019

stop. — YERRRV Gotti (@BryptoQ) August 15, 2019

And the winner of the caption contest is …

Your mother and I are very concerned about your grades pic.twitter.com/p6L0URag3j — Ben Shapiro's Rhetoric Inspires Mass Shooters (@EoinHiggins_) August 15, 2019

