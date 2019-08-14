The Daily Caller is reporting — correctly — that 2020 hopeful Kirsten Gillibrand told CNN’s Poppy Harlow Wednesday that she would support prosecuting citizens who chose not to participate in her mandatory buy-back of assault weapons.

Like we said earlier, Gillibrand did say she’d be in favor of prosecuting those who don’t participate in her mandatory buy-back but watch how much trouble Harlow has trying to pry a straight answer out of Gillibrand — it’s infuriating.

At least she didn’t promise to ban bump stocks.

