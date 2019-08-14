The Daily Caller is reporting — correctly — that 2020 hopeful Kirsten Gillibrand told CNN’s Poppy Harlow Wednesday that she would support prosecuting citizens who chose not to participate in her mandatory buy-back of assault weapons.

Gillibrand Would Prosecute Gun Owners Who Don’t Turn Arms Over To Feds https://t.co/HOvOnmgfKU — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) August 14, 2019

Welp, I guess I will become a criminal for the first time in my life pic.twitter.com/1O5BfbiZcz — Tonio (@AnthonyValoni) August 14, 2019

Lol! I’d like to see how that’s gonna work out! — Captain America (@lenlued) August 14, 2019

And that's why we'll keep them, thank you — don wolfe (@happypat59) August 14, 2019

No worries, she won't be one of the last candidates standing… — Writer, CR HIATT⭐⭐⭐ (@CR_HIATT) August 14, 2019

Way to get swept into the dustbin of history, KG. Good on ya! — Fisheyedboy (@danielliamgill) August 14, 2019

@gillibrandny what color is the sky in your world? Surely you are not thinking we’re going to hand over to the government the last thing we could protect ourselves from the government? — marko (@markoj1957) August 15, 2019

Is she going to prosecute 50 million people all at the same time? — TCD (@jessiesdad1) August 14, 2019

A perfect example of why the founders put the 2nd Amendment into our Constitution. — Lowell Knouff (@OldOkieKid) August 14, 2019

@SenGillibrand needs to surrender. She doesnt have a chance as getting elected dog catcher. — Tina M. Keenan (@Tmk1064) August 14, 2019

Like we said earlier, Gillibrand did say she’d be in favor of prosecuting those who don’t participate in her mandatory buy-back but watch how much trouble Harlow has trying to pry a straight answer out of Gillibrand — it’s infuriating.

“I believe we need to absolutely pass universal background checks as well as a federal anti-gun trafficking law,” 2020 presidential candidate @SenGillibrand tells @PoppyHarlowCNN. https://t.co/9EaZJc2lzV pic.twitter.com/lLyWbv6oHs — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) August 14, 2019

Universal background checks a) exist in CA and do nothing and b) undermine our civil rights in the #2A. Gillibrand is an idiot that's pandering to her equally uninformed, anti-gun base. — Les Hayes (@realLesHayes) August 14, 2019

At least she didn’t promise to ban bump stocks.

