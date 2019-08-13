As Twitchy reported earlier, a suspect was arrested on suspicion of firing several shots at a San Antonio ICE office overnight. The shots came from across the highway and hit the 14th floor, but no one was injured.

Anna Giaritelli of the Washington Examiner notes that this is the fourth attack on an ICE facility this summer:

The shooting at an @ICEgov office this morning is (at least) the 4th anti-ICE incident in about a month Aug. 13 – San Antonio, TX

July 16 – Washington, DC

July 14 – Tacoma, WA

July 12 – Aurora, COhttps://t.co/pnFJacdsrX — Anna Giaritelli (@Anna_Giaritelli) August 13, 2019

Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services is already taking a beating today as the man sent out to announce the president’s intention to enforce the public charge rule, which would help ensure that non-citizens don’t abuse public benefits intended for American citizens.

He also tweeted a photo from inside that ICE office clearly showing the bullet hole in the window:

Here's a photo of one of the bullet holes from this morning. @USCIS stands with @ICE as they work to enforce our laws and keep Americans safe! pic.twitter.com/AUvgpGJco6 — USCIS Acting Director Ken Cuccinelli (@USCISCuccinelli) August 13, 2019

So … where is the press again talking about incitement and hateful rhetoric and irresponsible tweets?

Weird that the “tone down the rhetoric” stories in the press are not so prevalent over #ICE offices being shot at. — Jim Tunney (@JimTunney7) August 13, 2019

The alt left is increasingly violent — Escobedo (@margo_escobedo) August 13, 2019

I'll take "News stories you will never see on the nightly news" for 500, Alex. — J.J. by the Bay (@flagg_colonel) August 13, 2019

But rhetoric has nothing to do with any of them. — Alex Lekas (@TheAlexLekas) August 13, 2019

Will the @nytimes compare the social media of these attackers with that of @aoc ? — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) August 13, 2019

Wonder if the suspect also referred to the migrant detention centers at the border as “concentration camps” in his tweets?

Who were the politicians calling to "abolish ICE" again and saying we were running concentration camps at the border? — Run, Lift, Repeat (@desertgardens) August 13, 2019

I blame the left for this gun violence. Their rhetoric against ICE must have caused these people to want to kill ICE Agents. — Tennis Bum (@PoBoyReeves) August 13, 2019

The DNC street thugs have been working overtime. — S. Harp (@SHarp60855846) August 13, 2019

Disgusting what the men and women who are protecting us are being out through! — 🏙🚕57TH & 5TH🎩🌇 (@TOWER725) August 13, 2019

Terrorism inspired by @justicedems and the anti-American squad. Disgusting that they will not condemn this and stop using their violent ideology to harm our country. — Ken McCoy (@McCoy_K_R) August 13, 2019

Can't wait to see the Dems condemn this after all the articles blaming @AOC for her harmful rhetoric. — DinoByte (@_DinoByte) August 13, 2019

Remember when The Squad’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley just walked right past a reporter asking them if they’d simply condemn the terrorist attack on the Tacoma, Washington facility?

Must be those white supremacists — Shawn (@Whizzygg) August 13, 2019

Pretty soon these idiots are going to realise that this is not a game. — Wittgenstein (@Wittgen58765908) August 13, 2019

OK, this guy’s begging for attention in this thread, so we’ll give it to him. It’s OK to shoot at ICE offices because they’re Nazis, bro.

Also weird that white supremacists and Nazis are appalled that people would defend themselves violently, if necessary — Devin Nunes' Ohtani (@ManAmongGods) August 13, 2019

Wait are you telling me people don't like Nazis? I am absolutely shocked — Devin Nunes' Ohtani (@ManAmongGods) August 13, 2019

Thoughts and prayers to all the fascists. #FascistStrong There that should solve the gun violence problem you've been experiencing. — Devin Nunes' Ohtani (@ManAmongGods) August 13, 2019

Hey Jack, how’s that healthy conversation coming?

