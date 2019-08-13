As Twitchy reported earlier, a suspect was arrested on suspicion of firing several shots at a San Antonio ICE office overnight. The shots came from across the highway and hit the 14th floor, but no one was injured.

Anna Giaritelli of the Washington Examiner notes that this is the fourth attack on an ICE facility this summer:

Ken Cuccinelli, acting director of United States Citizenship and Immigration Services is already taking a beating today as the man sent out to announce the president’s intention to enforce the public charge rule, which would help ensure that non-citizens don’t abuse public benefits intended for American citizens.

He also tweeted a photo from inside that ICE office clearly showing the bullet hole in the window:

So … where is the press again talking about incitement and hateful rhetoric and irresponsible tweets?

Trending

Wonder if the suspect also referred to the migrant detention centers at the border as “concentration camps” in his tweets?

Remember when The Squad’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ayanna Pressley just walked right past a reporter asking them if they’d simply condemn the terrorist attack on the Tacoma, Washington facility?

OK, this guy’s begging for attention in this thread, so we’ll give it to him. It’s OK to shoot at ICE offices because they’re Nazis, bro.

Hey Jack, how’s that healthy conversation coming?

Related:

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: bullet holeICEICE officeKen Cuccinellisan antonio